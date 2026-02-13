South Africa hit by fake bank and police calls as criminals hijack caller IDs

Fraudsters in South Africa are increasingly manipulating caller IDs to pose as trusted institutions, including banks and law enforcement agencies. The practice has become a growing concern as criminals use inexpensive technology to make their calls appear legitimate, increasing the chances that victims will answer and comply with fraudulent demands.

Why are trusted phone numbers no longer reliable?

One of the most troubling aspects of this trend is how convincingly fraudsters can imitate genuine organisations. Criminals are able to alter the number displayed on a recipient’s phone so that it looks like it belongs to a bank or an authority such as the South African Police Service. This tactic removes one of the most basic warning signs people rely on when screening calls.

According to My Broadband, this growing problem has been highlighted by experts working in financial crime prevention, who warn that the technology required to spoof numbers is widely available and affordable. As a result, the barrier to entry for this type of scam is low, allowing more criminals to adopt these methods.

How do fraudsters spoof caller IDs?

The head of financial crime at Capitec, Nick Harris, explained that criminals exploit weaknesses at a network level. Telephone networks are generally unable to verify whether the number being presented during a call truly belongs to the caller. As a result, networks often accept the number as legitimate.

Harris told Cape Talk that fraudsters use tools and voice-over-Internet-protocol services that can be found online at relatively low cost. These tools allow criminals to select any number they want to appear on a victim’s phone, including those linked to banks or police services.

Why do caller verification apps struggle to stop these scams?

Caller identification apps are commonly seen as a line of defence against suspicious calls, but Harris said these tools offer limited protection against spoofing. Because the false number appears genuine at a technical level, verification services are often unable to flag it as suspicious.

Fraudsters can also carefully imitate the tone and procedures of the organisations they claim to represent. By presenting themselves as a bank’s fraud department or a police official, they can create a sense of authority that discourages victims from questioning the call.

How do scammers pressure victims into acting quickly?

A key tactic used during these calls is the creation of fear and urgency. Victims may be told that fraudulent transactions have been detected on their accounts or that immediate action is required to prevent losses or legal consequences. Harris said this emotional pressure is designed to push people into complying before they have time to reflect or verify the information.

Why is overconfidence in caller ID apps risky?

The head of CSI and financial education at Capitec, Jean Rossouw, warned that many people place too much trust in caller verification services. He said that if a call displays the name of a bank, courier service or the police, people often assume it must be genuine.

Rossouw stressed that caller ID apps are convenience features rather than security tools. Many of these services rely on user-supplied data that has not been independently verified. If enough users save a number under a particular name, even incorrectly, the app may display that name to others, reinforcing a false sense of legitimacy.

How is artificial intelligence making phone scams more convincing?

Another development increasing the effectiveness of phone scams is the use of artificial intelligence-generated voice cloning. Fraudsters can now replicate the voice of a real person, such as a friend or family member, using short voice samples. When combined with caller ID spoofing, these cloned voices can be highly persuasive.

This technology has also been used to impersonate senior business figures. In September 2025, Truecaller announced new AI features aimed at providing deeper insight into incoming calls. Its chief executive officer, Rishit Jhunhunwala, said he had seen a case where a fake CEO voice was used to call a company’s chief financial officer and request a large financial transfer.