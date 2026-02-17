Expected fuel price for March: Here's what we know

March’s fuel outlook sits on a knife-edge as petrol hovers and diesel faces pressure. Here is what mid-month data shows so far.

Mid-month fuel price recovery data points to a narrow margin for motorists heading into March, with petrol prices hovering between over- and under-recovery. The outlook remains uncertain, with the potential for either marginal increases or slight relief depending on market shifts. After two consecutive months of reductions in January and February, early indicators suggest March could become the first month of 2026 where recoveries move into negative territory. This places pressure on both petrol and diesel prices as the month progresses. According to BusinessTech, mid-month figures show petrol and diesel sitting in negative recovery territory, with petrol only a few cents per litre below breakeven while diesel’s shortfall is considerably steeper.

How large are the projected changes at this stage The latest projections for March, based on mid-month data, show modest upward pressure across most fuel types: Petrol 93 is tracking at a projected increase of 1 cent per litre.

Petrol 95 is showing a projected increase of 2 cents per litre.

Diesel 0.05 percent wholesale is projected to rise by 45 cents per litre.

Diesel 0.005 percent wholesale is projected to rise by 47 cents per litre.

Illuminating paraffin is expected to increase by 23 cents per litre. These figures reflect current market conditions rather than final pricing. The Central Energy Fund provides mid-month snapshots, which serve as an indication of direction but are not definitive. Why final prices may still change The daily snapshot data does not guarantee the final adjustments that will be implemented. Market dynamics may still shift before month-end, potentially altering the projected increases. The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources confirms final fuel prices only a few days before they take effect. As a result, current figures reflect trends rather than confirmed outcomes.

What is driving the pressure on recoveries? The main factor affecting fuel recoveries is the movement in international petroleum product prices. South Africa imports refined fuel, meaning global oil price fluctuations play a significant role in local pricing. Oil has been trading higher than at the start of the year, with market risks linked to tensions and supply concerns involving the United States and Iran contributing to price uncertainty. Earlier in the year, oil traded below 58 dollars a barrel as forecasts pointed to a potential supply glut from 2026 onwards. How the rand is influencing the outlook The strength of the rand against the dollar is providing some relief by offsetting part of the under-recoveries. Currency performance has pulled recoveries back by roughly 16 to 19 cents per litre, softening the impact of higher oil prices. If the rand maintains its strength or strengthens further, motorists could see some mitigation in price pressures, particularly for petrol. However, if oil prices continue to climb or the currency weakens, the likelihood of increases becomes more pronounced. What the current data ultimately indicates Mid-month indicators show that March fuel prices remain finely balanced. Petrol is positioned close to breakeven, while diesel faces deeper under-recoveries, suggesting stronger upward pressure.

Image courtesy of iStock