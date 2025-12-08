Here's what you need to know about the Durban CBD explosion

The explosion on a Durban street has caused some panic. Here's what you need to know.

A video circulating online, showing an explosion on a sidewalk in Durban Central, has been causing unrest among many online users. With the increasing number of fake and/or AI-generated videos circulating on social media, it can be challenging for people to distinguish between what is real and what is not. Therefore, when the video footage of an alleged gas explosion hit social media, there was some panic on the sidewalk. In the video, shared on the Arrive Alive Instagram page, we see people crossing the sidewalk at the corner of Dorothy Nyembe and Anton Lembede streets in Durban CBD. Watch the video below.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, 6 December. The eThekwini Municipality released a statement about the incident to ease people's concerns. They assured the public that the allegations that this was a 'gas explosion' were speculative and untrue. The statement shared on Facebook read: "The incident which took place at the corner of Dorothy Nyembe and Anton Lembede streets was the result of electrical cable arcing. Arcing refers to an electrical discharge or spark that occurs when electricity jumps between damaged conductors. In this case, the spark and visible flare stemmed from minor cable damage, and not from ageing infrastructure." They also assured the public that there were no injuries or fatalities linked to the explosion and that the municipality's energy management team were dispatched to the area promptly.

As we navigate the busiest time of the year, it is essential to practice mindfulness when sharing online. Ensure that the information shared is verified before creating panic and unrest on social media. The eThekwini Municipality also said: "We strongly urge residents and stakeholders to rely on official communication channels for verified updates and to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports that may cause unnecessary alarm." For further information and updates, please follow the municipality’s official platforms or contact the emergency services number at 031 361 0000. In a separate incident, the residents of Queensburgh and Malvern have been left without electricity due to an electrical explosion on the corner of Nelson and Main Road in Malvern.

