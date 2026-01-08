Entrepreneurial guru says that vanity has power in 2026

Does your appearance determine how much you earn?

Successful best-selling author, journalist, and financial and entrepreneurial guru Codie Sanchez believes that there is power in your appearance.

Sanchez has a decorated past as a journalist and her work on Wall Street, she is known for her "bold, contrarian thinking, financial acumen and entrepreneurial prowess." (Codie Sanchez.com)

She recently shared that she thinks people should spend money on vanity in 2026.

While it may be superficial and despite knowing that she may be slammed for saying it out loud and proud, she said that it is effective to care for your appearance in the world of money-making.