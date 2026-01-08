Entrepreneurial guru says that vanity has power in 2026
Updated | By East Coast Radio
As unhinged as it sounds, it might be true: how you look can determine how much you earn...
Does your appearance determine how much you earn?
Successful best-selling author, journalist, and financial and entrepreneurial guru Codie Sanchez believes that there is power in your appearance.
Sanchez has a decorated past as a journalist and her work on Wall Street, she is known for her "bold, contrarian thinking, financial acumen and entrepreneurial prowess." (Codie Sanchez.com)
She recently shared that she thinks people should spend money on vanity in 2026.
While it may be superficial and despite knowing that she may be slammed for saying it out loud and proud, she said that it is effective to care for your appearance in the world of money-making.
Is talking about vanity superficial? Maybe. Is it effective? Absolutely. Being well-dressed and well-groomed is a massive edge in any negotiation. It’s hard to push back on someone who looks like they’ve already won. Own your 2026 look.
- Codie Sanchez
She referred to studies she had come across that revealed women who wear makeup earn more than those who don't.
Of course, while there may be a lot of conjecture on the topic, and considering other factors such as the type of work and the country she is referring to, it is something she feels can be impactful.
We're not so sure about the more flashy, trendy, and costly procedures, such as laser treatments, cosmetic surgery, and skin enhancement procedures; however, we do agree that simply taking pride in your appearance makes you stand out.
It's the first thing that a person notices about you, your appearance, so while it shouldn't be the be-all and end-all in your job outcome, it does contribute to how you're received.
What are your thoughts on the topic? Participate in our poll below.
Image Courtesy of iStock
