Employer's 'sweet' long service award leaves a bitter taste
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Should companies be more personable when giving service gifts to their employees?
A man took to Reddit to share a pic of the 'appreciation gift' his girlfriend's company gave her after 11 years of service.
Usually, when you think of long-service rewards, you'd expect a certificate, a bonus, time off, or some incentivised gift from the company to show their appreciation.
Granted, not all companies may have the budget to reward their employees with expensive gifts. However, more than a decade at a company warrants some form of recognition. It's a good reflection on the employee and the employer.
The mere fact that the employee has stayed for such a long time suggests that they're willing to grow with the company.
The Reddit poster was not happy when he saw the "gift of appreciation" his girlfriend received after 11 years of service
He posted a picture of the gift and wrote: "What my girlfriend received at work today for 11 years of service."
The gift was a mini Bar One chocolate with a note attached to it which reads: "Thank you October 2025. We appreciate your dedication and loyalty over the past 11 years."
What my girlfriend received at work today for 11 years of service
byu/BigZee004 insouthafrica
Many South Africans were surprised by the gift and made fun of it. Others shared how disappointing this was.
- "Bro! Not even a goodie basket with more treats."
- "The fact that it's a mini and not even a regular-sized bar one."
- "Rubbing salt in the wound."
- "Is the mini one also for a 25-hour day, or fewer?"
- "If the word cheapskate had a picture in the dictionary, this would be it."
- "So bad. At 10 years, I got 5k, an extra day of leave and an award with my name on it. This doesn't even compare to what other companies do. My brother's company gave the person a 3-month paid sabbatical."
- "All I can say is wow, some companies really suck at showing staff appreciation."
- "Yeah, two of our co-workers recently had their 10 years of service, and they threw a whole meal party for them at a restaurant. Honestly, the 3-month paid sabbatical sounds divine."
- "Every five years, my company gives you a budget and tells you to locate something somewhere and send them the link to buy it. If it's over the budget, then you add in money."
It was clear that people agreed that this was insufficient as an appreciation gift. It was a little bit insulting to them, because working at a company for eleven years is no small feat.
Image Courtesy of Reddit
