The emerging story of how Danny Guselli met Wandile, a newbie to ECR
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Danny Guselli was pleasantly surprised to learn that he recently gained a new listener to the show. Wandile Nkululeko Vilakaz is a 21-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal.
As a radio presenter, getting a new listener is a big deal, especially in the digital age, when people have migrated to other digital platforms.
But often these other platforms lack human connection, have no story, no romance, or nostalgia. Our presenters connect with listeners in the most uplifting and entertaining ways on the radio. It's a form of connection we'll never break up with.
Wandile shared that while he might be a new listener to East Coast Radio, his mother has been a listener for some time. After sending his voice note about the show, Danny called Wandile and they shared a few good words.
Danny boldly promised to keep bringing the energy and playing great music, to which Wandile replied: "Oh my word, you just touched my soul!"
At that very moment, the budding bromance began—a cute story between two guys who love music, radio, good conversation and laughter. It's our version of 'How Harry met Sally', except it's 'How Danny met Wandile - the radio edit.'
At this time, Danny found out more about Wandile's story. Wandile shared that he had studied at Ohlange High School in Inanda and was in the graduating class of 2022.
Having completed his studies in technical subjects such as mechanical engineering, engineering graphics and design (EGD), technical mathematics, technical science, life orientation, Zulu, and English, he was offered an excellent opportunity to work as an intern in the procurement department at Ignition Telecoms in Umhlanga.
We asked Danny Guselli to share a few words about how he felt hearing Wandile's voice note, and this is what he had to say.
Just the fact that anyone listens is mind-blowing to me. When someone stops me in public and goes: 'Oh, how's it, man? I love the show,' I almost get emotional about it because it's like, sho! All the hard work behind the scenes that people don't know about and all the hours of editing and prep just make it all worthwhile. The fact that someone enjoys the show and it puts a smile on their face, that's all I want. That is literally all I want. It's so cool to have a new listener. It just means the world to be honest.
- Danny Guselli
Wandile was happily employed later that year, in November 2023. Sadly, in January 2025, the company underwent some restructuring, causing him to shift in his position. Unhappy with the restructuring, Wandile found himself serving 30 days' notice for retrenchment.
While he still hopes to further his studies, he is currently unemployed and looking for work.
The story of Danny and Wandile continues, and we hope you will stick around to see how their bromance grows.
