The emerging story of how Danny Guselli met Wandile, a newbie to ECR

Danny Guselli was pleasantly surprised to learn that he recently gained a new listener to the show. Wandile Nkululeko Vilakaz is a 21-year-old from KwaZulu-Natal.

As a radio presenter, getting a new listener is a big deal, especially in the digital age, when people have migrated to other digital platforms.

But often these other platforms lack human connection, have no story, no romance, or nostalgia. Our presenters connect with listeners in the most uplifting and entertaining ways on the radio. It's a form of connection we'll never break up with.

Wandile shared that while he might be a new listener to East Coast Radio, his mother has been a listener for some time. After sending his voice note about the show, Danny called Wandile and they shared a few good words.