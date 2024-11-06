Eating Healthy Day: Who has the healthiest lunch?

Would you consider yourself a healthy lunch eater or not so much?

Today is Eating Healthy Day, a day dedicated to encouraging people to opt for a nutritious lunch. Many people assume that eating healthy involves tasteless food that is unappealing and leaves them feeling hungry. But that's quite an outdated way of thinking. Eating healthy doesn't have to be bland and tasteless; there is a way of incorporating flavour while following a healthy diet. This special day is not there to make people switch their lives entirely and give up all their comfort foods; of course, it is just a day to help us incorporate attaining a balanced diet that helps one care for mental and physical health.

"This day shines a spotlight on the mighty power of our daily bread (and fruits, veggies, and grains). Eating right can fend off nasty villains like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes." (Days of the year) Today aims to highlight a well-balanced diet that considers heart disease, strokes, obesity, and mental health. Believe it or not, what we eat affects our mental well-being and physicality. Here are some ways to incorporate healthier foods into your menu throughout the day. 1. Drink plenty of water. Swap your energy drink or juice for a bottle of water; not only does water help keep you hydrated and helps your body function better. 2. Add more fruit and vegetables to your meal planning. Think about your favourite fruits and vegetables and add them to your meals and snacks throughout the day.

3. Plan your meals around the colours of the rainbow, incorporate yellow patty pans or peppers, red juicy tomatoes or peppadews, and add baby spinach to omelettes; these tips can help you start thinking about replacing junk with food from the earth. The aim is to steer away from processed foods and steer towards food grown from the ground. 4. Meal Plan! Meal planning has proven to be an excellent way of changing your lifestyle while being more mindful about what you eat. By following a well-thought-out meal plan, you can take the reigns over your life. After all, you are what you eat... 5. Start a garden. You can start an accessible veggie garden and experience what it feels like to eat food you have grown and harvested. It is quite a rewarding act and it will encourage you to opt for healthier choices.

Image Courtesy of iStock