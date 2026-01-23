East Coast Radio donates laptops to Siphesihle High School

East Coast Radio has kept our promise to uplift the Fredville community in Inchanga by donating laptops to Siphesihle High School.

On Mandela Day last year, during the handover of the Shangase family home, East Coast Radio (ECR) promised to uplift and support the broader community of Inchanga. This year, ECR fulfilled its promise during a CSI Big Favour moment with Siphesihle High School.

Danny Guselli led the team this week in donating laptops to learners who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. Their computer lab also got a makeover with a fresh coat of paint and new chairs. The collaboration was made possible by East Coast Radio's Technical Team, led by Siyathemba Shozi, Vuyani Mjwara and Reuben Baatjes, and ECR's CSI specialist, Thobekile Honono.

Supplied

The donation is an investment in the futures of these young, bright learners. The laptops provide these students with a chance to enter the world of opportunities that technology provides. The learners come from a part of our province that doesn't have easy access to the internet or the research tools required for them to complete their studies. This donation will help them steer forward in their pursuit of learning, conducting research, writing essays and developing themselves.

Supplied

Listen to the full interview between Danny Guselli and Principal Dube below.

Danny had the opportunity to speak with the school principal, Mr D S Dube, who said that having access to laptops is a game-changer. Not only does it help bridge the 'digital divide,' but it also allows both teachers and learners to access learning materials. Mr Dube added that the computer lab will also help the school access global information and develop future skills. When asked how a donation like this aligns with the school's vision, Mr Duna said they want to transform the school from a public school to a school of excellence. He added that they have created a slogan at their school which says, #LevelOneAndTwoMustFall. He elaborated that this is meant to help learners go beyond and strive for greatness.

Image Supplied