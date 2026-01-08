Durban's wrapped statues considered 'good value for money'

The two controversial, mummy-like statues in Durban are set to be unveiled this year.

The eThekwini municipality has provided some clarity over the two giant statues situated on the Snell Parade promenade and in front of Moses Mabhida Stadium. The two giant wrapped statues have sparked banter and outrage among Durban's ratepayers, who have shared concerns over how the city is spending its funds. Musa Mbhele, the city manager, recently shared that the cost of both the statues equated to R22 million.

This was good value for money, the research showed that the cost of the statues was the lowest among other bidders. The statues complement investment along the promenade - Musa Mbhele, Durban City Manager

In a city where there are clear issues with infrastructure, poverty, road repairs and maintenance, as well as water and sanitation, many locals have felt outraged over the larger-than-life heritage statues. While it may be something that enriches our city in the long run, it comes at a time when Durbanites are feeling uneasy. We are entering a New Year that still shows an increasing rate of homelessness, uncertain water supply, crime and more, so while this may be a win for the municipality and our city as a long-term investment, the lines are blurry for South Africans who cannot seem to justify the means.

Here's what eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba had to say about the statues, which are said to be unveiled at the end of January or February 2026.

The statues serve as an investment in tourism and preservation of culture, and telling our own stories. Although the figures will not generate direct profit, they are a catalyst for the tourism industry and the ambience of the city. - eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba

