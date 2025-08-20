Durban's talented Ben Rodrigues releases new single 'Homesick'

It's time for an old-fashioned love story, and who better to deliver it than our very own Ben Rodrigues? Ben Rodrigues is back home with a new single, 'Homesick', and is excited to head off on his South African tour.

After his successful run in the United Kingdom, he is ready to celebrate the release of his new single, 'Homesick', during his limited city tour across South Africa.

The single is being called 'a love letter in pop form' and blends pop energy with heartfelt emotion.

It's a sonic return to the music that raised Ben, while marking a turning point in his own story as he prepares to drop his debut album in early 2026.