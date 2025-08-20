Durban's talented Ben Rodrigues releases new single 'Homesick'
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Dancing to the tunes of our homegrown talent, Ben Rodrigues, shares his new single, Homesick, dedicated to his girlfriend, Talisha.
It's time for an old-fashioned love story, and who better to deliver it than our very own Ben Rodrigues? Ben Rodrigues is back home with a new single, 'Homesick', and is excited to head off on his South African tour.
After his successful run in the United Kingdom, he is ready to celebrate the release of his new single, 'Homesick', during his limited city tour across South Africa.
The single is being called 'a love letter in pop form' and blends pop energy with heartfelt emotion.
It's a sonic return to the music that raised Ben, while marking a turning point in his own story as he prepares to drop his debut album in early 2026.
It’s the first song I’ve written for my girlfriend, Talisha. It’s about our long-distance relationship, and that feeling of missing someone so deeply. For me, home isn’t a place, it’s her.
- Ben Rodrigues
Watch the official music video for the song Homesick from YouTube.
After the UK tour, all I’ve wanted to do is come home and perform for my South African family.
- Ben Rodrigues
Ben calls “Homesick” one of his favourite songs he’s ever written and his final big “pop” anthem before unveiling a deeper side of himself with the forthcoming album.
As with all of Ben’s work, “Homesick” was brought to life by his trusted creative trio: Ben Rodrigues, Aidin Nortje, and Devon Murray. From writing and production to performance, the three operate as a unit.
He said, "We’re more than just colleagues, we’re best friends. I consider them my brothers."
Every venue was handpicked to be safe, welcoming, and unforgettable. While this tour keeps things close and personal, Rodrigues teases that a major national tour is already in the works for 2026.
“Homesick” Tour Dates:
- 10 SEP – Lentedag, Pretoria
- 11 SEP – Bailey’s, Johannesburg
- 12 SEP – Sognage, Johannesburg
- 18 SEP – Music Kitchen, Port Elizabeth
- 23 SEP – Barnyard Theatre, Durban
- 26 SEP – Daisy Jones, Stellenbosch
- 04 OCT – District, Cape Town
Ben Rodrigues is reimagining his entire live show and bringing new songs, unexpected covers, and an immersive story-driven performance that connects with audiences of all ages.
"This is going to be South Africa’s greatest live show yet. And if you don’t enjoy it, I’ll personally pay you back for your ticket,” said Rodrigues.
Tickets available at: www.benrodrigues.com
Now, VIP experiences include meet & greet, Q&A, signed poster, and more.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
