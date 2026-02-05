Durban’s Stables Market set for revamp with major investment

Durban’s Stables Market is set for a new chapter as investment drives plans to revive trade, heritage and community life in the Umgeni precinct.

Durban’s Stables Market is set for a new chapter as investment drives plans to revive trade, heritage and community life in the Umgeni precinct.

A long-dormant Durban landmark is set for renewal, with investment and redevelopment plans shaping a new future for traders, sport and local enterprise. What is planned for the stables market site? After years of decline, the Stables Market in Durban’s Umgeni area is expected to undergo a major transformation. Once known as a lively hub, the site is being repositioned through a redevelopment initiative that aims to restore activity and purpose to the precinct near the rugby stadium. The vision centres on the creation of a new Stables Lifestyle Market, backed by a multi-million rand investment. The redevelopment signals the start of a broader project intended to revitalise the historic space and reintroduce it as a functional and community-oriented destination. According to IOL, the redevelopment forms part of an extensive plan to bring renewed energy to the site while supporting economic and cultural activity in the surrounding area.

ALSO READ: Five KZN hikes where the swim is part of the deal

Why did the original market close? The market’s decline dates back several years. In 2020, traders were forced to vacate the premises after the company managing the Stables lost a court case against the eThekwini municipality. The decision cleared the way for a soccer academy project that had first been announced in 2012. The closure disrupted a long-standing trading environment that had supported informal businesses and community interaction. For many traders, the move marked a turning point that had lasting financial and social consequences. Who is leading the redevelopment? Private Park Enterprises (Pty) Ltd is spearheading the development of the Stables Lifestyle Market, while Hoy Park Management (Pty) Ltd is serving as the master precinct leaseholder. Their involvement represents the initial phase of the wider Stables Sports & Lifestyle Precinct. The redevelopment aligns with several municipal objectives, including sports development, urban regeneration, heritage preservation, tourism activation and inclusive local economic growth. The project is positioned as a strategic effort to repurpose a site with both historical value and economic potential. What impact did the closure have on traders? Attorney Tashya Giyapersad, representing her client Yaser Nasef of Glen Eden Trading, said the shutdown had severe consequences for informal traders who depended on the market. She stated that livelihoods were disrupted and, in some cases, permanently affected. Giyapersad alleged that traders and management were pushed out during the transition of control over the precinct. She said the environment made it impossible for the market to continue operating at the time. She added that former traders have continued to express interest in returning and rebuilding the flea market. However, progress depends on the municipality’s willingness to renegotiate lease arrangements. Giyapersad further criticised the manner in which traders were removed, saying the process left the area damaged and underutilised. She described the site as a missed opportunity that could have remained a tourist attraction and a place of economic activity. In her view, original traders should be given priority when opportunities reopen.

What role will the new lifestyle market play? Subasen Naidoo, project director for the Stables Lifestyle Market, described the initiative as an adaptive reuse of Durban’s historic stables. The project focuses on revitalising a long-unused heritage asset and repositioning it as a destination supporting sport, culture, tourism and local enterprise. The development forms part of a broader strategy to restore activity in the precinct while maintaining its historical significance. By linking commercial activity with community engagement, the project seeks to contribute to broader urban renewal efforts. When could the public see progress? Interest in the redevelopment has grown following a recent call for vendors shared on social media. The outreach prompted curiosity among residents eager to know when the once-popular gathering spot may reopen.

Image courtesy of www.thestableslifestyle.co.za