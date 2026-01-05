Durban's China Mall called out over structural integrity

A social media video has raised concerns about the structural integrity of Durban's China Mall, prompting officials to inspect the building.

A social media video has raised concerns about the structural integrity of Durban's China Mall, prompting officials to inspect the building.

The popular shopping hub, China Mall, located in Springfield, Durban, was recently inspected by officials, who discovered structural issues. After a social media video raised concerns about the steel-looking scaffolding poles allegedly supporting the building, it was only fitting for officials to conduct an inspection. The video garnered considerable attention online, with many people expressing concerns about the structural integrity of the three-storey building. Labour deputy minister Jomo Sibiya led the inspection alongside the eThekwini Mayoral office on 30 December 2025. Have a look at the social media video that was reshared several times; this one is courtesy of TikTok.

It was found that the building owners continued with their construction plans despite receiving a prohibition notice in February 2025. The notice specifically detailed that no work should ensue until certain conditions were met. According to IOL, "During the inspection, officials discovered new beams and structures on the prohibited floors, along with several Occupational Health and Safety contraventions. Key structural concerns included floors made of shutter boards instead of concrete slabs and the absence of load testing on the foundation for the additional floors."

Following the collapse of the Verulam temple, officials can leave nothing to chance. A second prohibition notice has been issued; in addition, legal proceedings will follow due to the failure to comply with the February 2025 notice. While the public is relieved that the officials have taken action, what does this mean for tenants, workers, service providers and shoppers who frequent the China Mall regularly? Is it safe to occupy the Durban China Mall building? For now, it seems so, as the Department of Labour has stated that it will not allow building collapses to continue in South Africa due to the shortcuts taken by irresponsible individuals. In addition, they stated that inspections and enforcement continue despite it being the festive period.

Image Courtesy of Facebook