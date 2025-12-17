Durbanites share video from N2 cash-in-transit chaos

A group of Durbanites shared a video of the mayhem that ensued on the N2 Southbound on Saturday, 13 December.

While they were lighthearted and humorous about their encounter with driving on the wrong side of the road, unbeknownst to them, there was a major cash-in-transit heist on the N2 Northbound before M7 Edwin Swales.

The cash vehicle was blown up, and according to passersby, there was cash all over the freeway.

Durban content creators, @thenawtyrascals

https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/carolofori/content-creators-test-durbans-general-knowledge/

, recorded motorists driving in the oncoming lanes of the N2 Southbound freeway.

With the province's roads expected to get busier over the festive period, this sort of behaviour is concerning.