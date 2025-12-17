Durbanites share video from N2 cash-in-transit chaos
A cash-in-transit heist on the N2 South caused mayhem on the road this weekend.
A group of Durbanites shared a video of the mayhem that ensued on the N2 Southbound on Saturday, 13 December.
While they were lighthearted and humorous about their encounter with driving on the wrong side of the road, unbeknownst to them, there was a major cash-in-transit heist on the N2 Northbound before M7 Edwin Swales.
The cash vehicle was blown up, and according to passersby, there was cash all over the freeway.
Durban content creators, @thenawtyrascals
https://www.ecr.co.za/shows/carolofori/content-creators-test-durbans-general-knowledge/, recorded motorists driving in the oncoming lanes of the N2 Southbound freeway.
With the province's roads expected to get busier over the festive period, this sort of behaviour is concerning.
According to the ALS paramedics team, they rushed to the scene and found the CIT vehicle blown up by several suspects.
The two security officials from the vehicle were unharmed, and no other injuries were recorded.
A group of content creators were caught in the aftermath and didn't know that a cash-in-transit heist was the cause. They jokingly said it looked like the 'aliens' had taken over the streets of Durban.
Surprisingly, in some parts of the video, it looked like an organised system of chaos as motorists drove mindfully against the flow of traffic.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@thenawtyrascals Aliens Have Taken over the N2 Durban Worst Commentary 🤣#viral #trending #funny #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound - TheNawtyRascals
Image Courtesy of TikTok
