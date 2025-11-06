Durban duo completes 42km ruck march to raise awareness for men's health
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Durban friends Brian Fell and Kurtis Kenley are saying: "Let's make men recognise that it's okay not to be okay."
In support of International Men's Health Awareness Month, two men from Durban are embarking on a walk to raise awareness.
Brian Fell and Kurtis Kenley, from Wentworth are flipping the script on the 'way men are supposed to deal with their struggles'. These men took on a 42km ruck march from Marine Drive in Umhlanga to Tara Road in the Bluff.
Their focus was solely on raising awareness for men's health.
Fell and Kenley have been preparing for the ruck march for two months in time for International Men's Mental Health Month. They added weight training to their regimen and trained by wearing 10kg weighted vests.
Looking at the role men play in their communities, they noticed that men aren't consistently recognised for the contribution they bring, and this is what motivated them to do the ruck march.
Read more: Fitness trainer uplifts Wentworth community
This makes men feel that it's okay not to be okay, and we just want men out there to speak up. So we basically took on the challenge, packed our bags with the required weight, and carried every single man's burden on our backs.
- Kurtis Kenley
The passion exercised by these two men in working to break the stigmas surrounding men speaking up about their struggles wasn't just inspiring but also honest and authentic.
In speaking their personal truths, they gave voice to the quiet stillness often associated with being a man. The expectations to suppress emotion, struggle in silence and keep feelings hidden must be shattered and not passed on to the next generation.
Fell and Kinley believe that the physical strain experienced in their ruck march helped them in their journey to break social stigmas surrounding men's mental health.
The work being done at the Wings Athletic Club aims to help the youth and men in Wentworth and around KZN tackle the way men's mental health is viewed.
Kinley used the analogy of a sponge and how many men soak up the stress and conformities placed on them, and when it gets too much, they lash out or turn to things such as suicide.
Now more than ever, they are trying to show men that suicide doesn't have to be the result; there's always another way to navigate your journey.
With support from community initiatives such as this and talking about not being okay, there's still hope for men's mental health.
Image Supplied
