Durban duo completes 42km ruck march to raise awareness for men's health

In support of International Men's Health Awareness Month, two men from Durban are embarking on a walk to raise awareness.

Brian Fell and Kurtis Kenley, from Wentworth are flipping the script on the 'way men are supposed to deal with their struggles'. These men took on a 42km ruck march from Marine Drive in Umhlanga to Tara Road in the Bluff.

Their focus was solely on raising awareness for men's health.

Fell and Kenley have been preparing for the ruck march for two months in time for International Men's Mental Health Month. They added weight training to their regimen and trained by wearing 10kg weighted vests.

Looking at the role men play in their communities, they noticed that men aren't consistently recognised for the contribution they bring, and this is what motivated them to do the ruck march.