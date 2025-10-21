Durbanite entertains with her version of Bollywood caraoke
When you live in South Africa, there's no way you don't know about Bollywood...
A content creator thanked her 7000 social media followers with a Bollywood song that left people impressed.
A young woman from Durban has wowed the internet with her passionate Bollywood singing.
Sphe bases her content on creating laughs and giggles and does it loudly and proudly. Many love her vibe, and it's clear to see why. She uses a 'chipmunk' voiceover that masks her voice and manages to make anything she says that much more funny.
In August, she reached 7,000 followers, and to thank them, she posted a video of herself singing a popular Bollywood song, 'Kajra Re'.
Her rendition of the song was not only entertaining but impressive. She knew the lyrics, and it was evident it was not her first Bollywood 'caraoke'.
She even spewed out sound effects in line with the instrumentals of the song. Sphe said the song was from her favourite Bollywood movie.
Bollywood, I'm coming for you'll. Coming live from the N3 on my way to Durban and all. I dedicate this performance to my 7,000 butter puris...
- Sphe
She is the perfect example of what it means to live in a multicultural country. What was even more wholesome was seeing how people responded to her video in the comments.
Her followers matched her energy and welcomed her performance with open arms.
One woman asked: "You married kanna (child)? I got one son."
Another wrote: "Wena, you are such a breath of fresh air."
@sphesaidso 7k followers!🥳 Thank you all, right?! I’M A CELEBRITY NOW AND ALL!😌 Next stop - BOLLYWOOD! #fyp #tiktokindia #bollywood #kajrare #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ original sound - SpheSaidSo
Check out the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachan performing the song on YouTube.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
