Durbanite complains about strict rules at public pool
Updated | By East Coast Radio
A public pool attempts to maintain order during peak swimming time with a lengthy list of rules.
A public pool attempts to maintain order during peak swimming time with a lengthy list of rules.
December is synonymous with everyone wanting to visit the beach and pool, and let's be honest, what's Summer without a dip in the pool?
Many people are still in the holiday mood and are taking full advantage of the sunny weather in Durban.
One in particular shared how he was looking forward to a pool day, but was unpleasantly surprised by the lengthy list of rules in front of the public pool in Westville, Durban.
Of course, it can get tricky at public pools with rule breakers sometimes taking things too far. So, we can understand why the municipality can bring in the red tape, especially around the holidays.
This Durbanite shared the list of rules that greeted him at the Westville pool; some of the rules were not unreasonable and are standard for any public space, especially one that is family-friendly.
Here's the list of rules:
- No alcohol
- No drugs
- No cough syrup (which was a bit unusual)
- No open bottles
- No speakers
- No gazebos
- No swimming with T-shirts or vests
- No pass outs
- No diving
- No back flips
- No camping chairs with covers
- No gas /braai
- No hooka pipes
Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@slimnotshady6 Naughty pools here #slay #ttws ♬ original sound - Slim 27 👑
Many people shared their commentary.
- "This is Westville pool. They still maintain order there. I love it."
- "I understand everything but the t-shirt and camp chair rules. Must my granny sit on the floor and swim in a bikini?"
- "Rules make perfect sense. Westville has been a well run pool for many years. We can't go there and do our own thing."
- "Boss, think about it. If all those things was allowed they will need to hire bouncers, things gonna go wild."
- "This is perfect, you can go swim there with your family. No problem with the rules."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago