Durban woman shares horror story while driving on N2 near Queen Nandi

A young woman shares details about how she was a victim of rock throwing on the N2 and was held up at gunpoint. Motorists are always warned to be careful when travelling at night, as many criminals throw rocks to force them to stop. The area around Queen Nandi Drive is synonymous with rock throwing. Content creator and fashion model, Nandipha Soji, shared how she was a victim of a rock-throwing incident in September. In a video which she shared on TikTok, Soji says she was driving on the fast lane on the N2 northbound near Queen Nandi Drive around 9:45 pm, when a rock, which she described as a boulder, appeared in front of her car. She couldn't swerve to avoid it, as there was another car in the next lane, so she drove into it.

In the 16-minute video, Soji says her tyre blew, and so she had to stop on the side of the road. After inspecting her vehicle, she was approached by two men with guns who told her to get into the back seat of her car. At this point, numerous thoughts were racing through her mind. After they realised she didn't have any cash on her, they instructed her to open her banking app and show them how much money she had in her account. The young woman says they told her to send them the money through an instant cash send. While she was doing this, she tried to call someone, but at the same time, a third man entered the car with a knife. Soji says she cut the call out of fear and proceeded to transfer the money. She says once she heard the bank notification on his phone, she kept praying until "something told her to run."

When he got the notification, they all just looked at me and then the guns started coming towards me. They tried to grab my phone so I grabbed my phone and ran towards the left. The one guy who kept telling me he wants me dead ran after me. - Nandipha Soji

In the interim, a tow truck approached on the oncoming side of the freeway to enquire if everything was okay. The tow truck driver didn't realise what was going on until the gunman fired shots at him. The tow truck driver hid in his truck, while the chase continued along the freeway. Because it was dark, Soji didn't realise she was running toward a bush, so she slowed down. "Thoughts of being shot over my phone ran through my mind, and when the guy chasing me approached, I handed it over, and he ran off," she recalls. Meanwhile, a getaway vehicle was waiting for the men on the off-ramp. Soji says once she returned to her car, she drove slowly toward the petrol station where she asked for help to call her family. Her family had arrived, and so did the police. In the end, she was safe and was grateful, as it could've ended differently.

