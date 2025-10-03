Durban teacher's heartwarming bond with his pupils
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A Durban teacher leaves us with all the feels this World Teachers' Day...
As the kids pack their bags for the October school holidays, it's also time to celebrate World Teachers' Day this Sunday.
A day dedicated to honouring the teachers who have left, and continue to leave, a lasting impact on the lives of millions of children. As the saying goes: "The influence of a good teacher can never be erased."
One such teacher from Wentworth, Durban, goes by the name @TrevGTI on TikTok. Through his videos, he has inspired people with his kind and positive approach to teaching. He often posts videos showing love and patience towards his primary school students.
He dances with them during class, engages in building personal relations with them, imprinting on them in the most heartwarming ways.
One of the videos that resonated with many people showed how, as a teacher, he has experienced fatherhood "without being a father".
The video didn't just tug at the heartstrings, but yanked at them. He said: "Fatherhood is not just a role, it’s a feeling — one I’ve carried in my heart long before the title was mine."
Watch the snippet of the video in which he declared his role as father/teacher to his learners on TikTok.
@trevgti Fatherhood is not just a role, it’s a feeling — one I’ve carried in my heart long before the title was mine ❤️ #lifeofateacher #fyppp #brownboy #bestie #mylife ♬ original sound - TrevGTI
Take a look at some of the comments from the inspiring post.
- "I can relate that our students make us feel parenthood."
- "A job well done. Thank you for healing those kids in ways you don't know yet."
- "Thanks for the love you give to our children."
- "Awww this is so sweet."
- "Sweetest thing ever."
- "This is definitely your calling, Trev."
In another video, he wrote: "To teach little minds is to plant seeds of wonder, kindness, and courage that will bloom for a lifetime."
In a world where people are desperately searching for someone to believe in them, Teacher Trev is spreading hope and teaching us that we all can make a difference in the minds and hearts of our children.
Happy World Teachers' Day to all those teachers who have believed in us when we needed it the most.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
