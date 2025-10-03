Durban teacher's heartwarming bond with his pupils

As the kids pack their bags for the October school holidays, it's also time to celebrate World Teachers' Day this Sunday.

A day dedicated to honouring the teachers who have left, and continue to leave, a lasting impact on the lives of millions of children. As the saying goes: "The influence of a good teacher can never be erased."

One such teacher from Wentworth, Durban, goes by the name @TrevGTI on TikTok. Through his videos, he has inspired people with his kind and positive approach to teaching. He often posts videos showing love and patience towards his primary school students.

He dances with them during class, engages in building personal relations with them, imprinting on them in the most heartwarming ways.