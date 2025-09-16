Durban salesman asks if everyone has an office pen thief?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A man shares a video of his two colleagues arguing over a pen and whether it was returned. It's a case of the office pen thief...
Every office has a pen thief. That one colleague who quickly comes and borrows your favourite pen and never returns it, but swears they put it back on your desk when you weren't looking.
What is it about office stationery that always gets people riled up?
A video shared on social media shows two colleagues arguing over a missing pen, which the borrower never returned to its owner.
Every office has more than one person who's a little stationery-obsessed.
Some people's love for pens, pencils and rulers clearly didn't end at school. More and more people admit that the one thing they are always left without is a pen, thanks to a colleague who never returns it.
No matter how many pens you have, there’s always that one person who borrows it and then automatically takes ownership of it. This happens at most workplaces regardless of the industry you're in.
Jones, a car salesman at Kia Durban, shared a hilarious video of his colleagues arguing over a disappeared pen.
One of the men was adamant that his colleague borrowed his pen and never returned it, while the alleged borrower said another person gave it to him. Jones asked people on social media if this happens in their workplaces too.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@jones_newlife Does it happen at your offices too? 😹 #carsales #kiasouthafrica #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
Here are some tips on how to beat the office stationery thief.
Label your stationery (in a permanent way), remember sticky tape can be removed.
Don’t bring your expensive pens to the workplace; instead, bring cheap pens so that when they go missing, you’re not affected by the loss.
If you have favourite pens, don’t lend them out; lock them away.
Image Courtesy of Unsplash
