Durban salesman asks if everyone has an office pen thief?

Every office has a pen thief. That one colleague who quickly comes and borrows your favourite pen and never returns it, but swears they put it back on your desk when you weren't looking.

What is it about office stationery that always gets people riled up?

A video shared on social media shows two colleagues arguing over a missing pen, which the borrower never returned to its owner.

Every office has more than one person who's a little stationery-obsessed.

