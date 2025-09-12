Durban motorist spots hilarious mechanical flag person on N2 roadworks

Durbanites laugh over a funny looking mechanical flagman at the construction site along the N2 and N3.

A video showing off a mechanical flagman along the road construction on the N2/N3 freeway has left Durbanites laughing out loud. Driving along the N2 and N3 in KwaZulu-Natal doesn’t come without some highlights. If you aren’t being flashed by a naked person or someone attempting death-defying stunts, then you are left amazed by something or the other.

This time, Durbanites were left laughing out loud after noticing a new member of the road construction team. If you have passed by the road construction on the N2 and N3 freeways, you might have noticed a mechanical flagman warning motorists to slow down. The flagman is stationed near the concrete barriers and has a smile on his dial waving his red flag. Check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok.

What’s confusing is that despite the mechanical flagman, there’s also a flagwoman waving a red flag just a few metres ahead of him. Many laughed over the inclusion of the mechanical flagman. You could even say that this is the South African version of robotics replacing people’s jobs… Well, not entirely, considering the flag woman still does it despite her robot colleague’s presence.

Image Courtesy of TikTok