Durban man shares how a night of entertaining ended with a R225k bill

It’s all fun and games when the drinks are coming, but wait till the bill comes and it’s R225k!

A Durban man shared pictures of a R225k bill after a night out at the exclusive Durban restaurant and lounge, Views at Twenty5 in Morningside. Everyone likes a good time out, but having a good time can also be very pricey. We are sure this man is used to entertaining, considering his social media bio describes him as a DJ, producer, publisher and promoter. Entertaining people in the music industry is expected.

But to us "regular" people, we don't expect a fun night out to cost close to a quarter of a million rand. The bill included items such as seven bottles of Moet Chandon (at R2,850 a bottle), three bottles of Veuve Clicquot (at R3,050 a bottle) and two bottles of Dom Pérignon (at R10,500 a bottle).

As the saying goes, go big or go home. The Durban man was even shocked at the total and shared his plight: “It's like we are here on earth to see other people live life.” Take a closer look at the bill below from TikTok.

Watching people swipe such a grand total for alcohol didn’t go down well with social media users, who picked on the alleged tip of only R30. The gratuity was not added to the bill yet but the receipt confused people as there was a section that read ‘tips’ and it equaled R30. It was anything but what anyone expects to see in this economy, when people are out here trying to make ends meet.

Image Courtesy of TikTok