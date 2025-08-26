Durban man drives 5 hours after girlfriend sends him an early goodnight text

Suspicious much? When your thoughts take over and you don't fully trust your partner, this happens...

Love can make people do crazy things. There's pretty much nothing that can stop an insecure person from sometimes digging their own graves. In the words of Beyoncé, "your love's got me looking so crazy right now", because love really can make some of us act a little wild. A story shared by Nkanyiso Zungu, from Durban, had people sharing their own crazy love stories on social media. He ignited the flame after sharing that he once drove five hours from Durban to Phongolo, north of KZN, after his girlfriend sent him a goodnight text much earlier than usual.

At first, he video-called her, and even though he didn't notice anything suspicious, his insecurities got the better of him when she stopped answering his calls and texts. His girlfriend told him that she'd be going to bed around 7 pm and wouldn't answer her phone.

So Zungu did what he thought best, and decided to pack a bag and head to Phongolo at around 9 pm on a Monday. He continued calling her throughout his journey, but she did not answer. When he reached the halfway mark, he began doubting his decision, but it was too late to turn back.

Zungu reached her accommodation, at a boarding house, around 2 am and jumped over the wall. After getting permission from the caretaker, he knocked on his girlfriend's door. When she answered, he realised his 'crazy' was all for nothing. The story had many people revealing their own crazy stories. One person shared how he did the same thing to his girlfriend, but sadly found that she was cheating on him. Jane Harris shared how her ex-husband did this to her. "Reminds me of my ex-husband, who got suspicious when I told him to go enjoy a 'boys' night out'. Apparently, that was code for me obviously wanting to do something I shouldn’t. He only told me this after the divorce, but apparently, he left and parked his car on the road behind the house and was watching to see if I went anywhere. Meanwhile, I enjoyed being alone in bed, not having to be a butler, maid and cook for one night. He apologised for not trusting me, but it was too late." Surprisingly, many women said they wished to find this sort of love. Really?

Image Courtesy of iStock