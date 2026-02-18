Durban teen Khulekani Nxumalo chases Premier League dream

KwaZulu-Natal youngster Khulekani 'Sdah' Nxumalo has touched down in England for a two-week trial with Manchester City F.C.

Nxumalo, a rising star at the British Football Academy in Pinetown, was selected to trial with the team's U21 side after Ivorian football player Yaya Touré watched a video of him in action.

Touré is a former Man City player and is currently an assistant coach for Saudi Arabia's national team.

He sent the clip to his brother Kolo Touré, who works as a first-team assistant coach alongside Pep Guardiola, and the rest is history.

The 18-year-old's Premier League dreams don't end after the two-week assessment.

"Khulekani Nxumalo’s journey continues in England. He kicks off with a training stint at Manchester City, before further opportunities at Bolton Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers," the British Football Academy said.

Nxumalo, who is from KZN's Inchanga townships, says it has always been his dream to play in England.

"Now that I have this chance, it’s just great motivation for me to work even harder than I’ve been in the past," iDiski Times quoted him as saying.

The teen's coach, Siyabonga Mnganga, told the publication that local teams such as Mamelodi Sundowns, AmaZulu, and Durban City have also expressed interest in him.