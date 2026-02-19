Durban to Johannesburg: How much does it cost to drive between the two cities in 2026

Planning a road trip between Durban and Johannesburg? Here is what drivers may need to budget for fuel and tolls.

Planning a road trip between Durban and Johannesburg? Here is what drivers may need to budget for fuel and tolls.

Driving between Durban and Johannesburg remains a common journey for many motorists, but the cost of doing so can vary significantly depending on fuel efficiency and toll fees. While fuel prices have decreased at the start of the month, the expense of travelling this route is still shaped by multiple factors. Motorists heading between the two cities should factor in petrol consumption and toll charges. Although current petrol prices offer some relief, the overall cost of a road trip is still considerable, particularly for less fuel-efficient vehicles. According to Top Auto, drivers planning this journey this month will see a noticeable difference in expenses depending on their vehicle’s fuel consumption, with both fuel and tolls contributing to the final amount.

ALSO READ: Durban teen Khulekani Nxumalo chases Premier League dream

How far is the journey and how long does it take? Using central Johannesburg and central Durban as reference points, the distance is roughly 570km and the drive typically takes about six hours. Petrol 95 has been retailing at R20.10 per litre inland since the adjustment that took effect on 4 February. Lower fuel prices at the moment mean motorists travelling before the next adjustment are benefitting from relatively cheaper fuel compared to previous periods. What does fuel cost for a one-way trip? Fuel usage varies based on a vehicle’s efficiency, which has a direct impact on the overall cost of the journey. Below is a breakdown of estimated one-way fuel costs for the route: Fuel economy | Fuel needed | One-way trip cost 4.0l/100km | 23 litres | R462.30 5.0l/100km | 29 litres | R582.90 6.0l/100km | 34 litres | R683.40 7.0l/100km | 40 litres | R804 8.0l/100km | 46 litres | R924.60 9.0l/100km | 51 litres | R1,025.10 10.0l/100km | 57 litres | R1,145.70 11.0l/100km | 63 litres | R1,266.30 12.0l/100km | 68 litres | R1,366.80 13.0l/100km | 74 litres | R1,487.40 These figures illustrate how significantly the total can increase as fuel consumption rises.

ALSO READ: Say goodbye to the SRD grant as we know it as SA prepares a new social support plan

What toll fees should drivers expect? Fuel is only part of the expense. Drivers on this route will pass through five toll plazas unless they take alternative roads. These include De Hoek Toll Plaza, Wilge Toll Plaza, Tugela Toll Plaza, Mooi Toll Plaza, and Mariannhill Toll Plaza. The toll charges for these plazas are R65, R90, R96, R67, and R16, respectively. Altogether, this amounts to R334 in toll fees for a one-way trip. What is the estimated total driving cost one way? When combining fuel and toll costs, the price of travelling between Johannesburg and Durban varies widely. In the most economical scenario, a driver in a fuel-efficient vehicle could pay as little as R796.30 for the one-way journey. At the other end of the scale, motorists with less efficient vehicles could spend up to R1,821.40 or more for the same trip. How does a return trip affect the overall budget? Calculating a one-way cost only tells part of the story. Unless a driver is relocating permanently, the expense will effectively double when travelling back. For the most economical vehicles, a return journey could total around R1,592.60. In contrast, drivers of less fuel-efficient cars may need to budget up to R3,642.80 for the full round trip between the two cities.