Durban High School welcomes Grade 8 boys with spirited war cry

A war cry by the new learners at Durban High School warrants a passionate start to the school year.

This week, thousands of parents held their breath as they kicked off the 2026 school year and made new milestones. Some saw their little ones start Grade 1, while others entered their last year of school, and there were those transitioning from primary to high school.

It's safe to say it was an emotional day for many parents and kids.

Navigating high school may be challenging for some learners, considering factors such as new school systems and routines, making new friends, and adapting to a new school culture.