Durban High School welcomes Grade 8 boys with spirited war cry
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A wonderfully upbeat start to the back-to-school season for DHS boys...
A war cry by the new learners at Durban High School warrants a passionate start to the school year.
This week, thousands of parents held their breath as they kicked off the 2026 school year and made new milestones. Some saw their little ones start Grade 1, while others entered their last year of school, and there were those transitioning from primary to high school.
It's safe to say it was an emotional day for many parents and kids.
Navigating high school may be challenging for some learners, considering factors such as new school systems and routines, making new friends, and adapting to a new school culture.
Seeing Durban's oldest high school, Durban High School (DHS), share some hearty and upbeat videos on their social media was more than welcome.
Many educational experts and mental health professionals recommend that parents start the school year with open communication. They say that this will help their children with the transitions they are going through in their schools.
The videos shared by the school showed how the Grade 8 boys were refreshed and ready to take on their brotherhood at DHS as they performed the school's war cry.
Check out the first video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@durbanhighschoolofficial Our Grade 8’s have started learning the traditional DHS war cries! The passion is loading….. 💙💛 #DurbanHighSchool #Horseflytilidie #DeoFretus #bluetyphoon #FYP ♬ original sound - Durban High School
They even created a second video showing how the passion for their new school had officially been ignited, and it was evident.
The boys showed true spirit in their performance and reminded us that, as many students enter new chapters during the 2026 school year, we are here to show support and cheer them on with positivity.
Watch as they got their vibe on during the second war cry, courtesy of TikTok.
@durbanhighschoolofficial Same war cry! But it is safe to say the passion has officially loaded!! The challenge is on to double of views from yesterday! Let’s Go 💙💛 #DurbanHighSchool #Horseflytilidie #DeoFretus #bluetyphoon #FYP ♬ original sound - Durban High School
Image Courtesy of TikTok
