Durban couple celebrate their R1m fairytale wedding

Durban couple, Dane Pillay and Anchal Baldeo, celebrate their love with a fairytale wedding at Stonehaven Castle in Shongweni, KwaZulu-Natal. The wedding on October 11 was a royal affair. The day didn't just mark their union, it also showcased how love can enter your life at different moments and still leave an everlasting imprint. Pillay, a medical consultant, and Baldeo, an attorney, met at a church conference. For Baldeo, it was Pillay's musical talent, humility and intelligence that stood out most to her. And like any smitten husband, Pillay says it was his wife's pure smile and dimple that first caught his eye. He describes her as a pure and kind soul and says there's never a dull moment with her around.

Supplied by Kevin Hsu

The wedding was a combination of the couple's ideas and cost them over R1 million. Baldeo and Pillay made different contributions to their big day, as she had imagined her groom in a military-inspired suit. At the same time, she envisioned her wedding dress to be Turkish-inspired, featuring beads, glitter, pearls, and Swarovski crystals. While it was Pillay's idea to get married at the Stonehaven Castle in Shongweni, a place with great history and picturesque views of the Shongweni Valley, Baldeo chose to match the romance by arriving in a horse-drawn carriage and chose a helicopter for Pillay to make his grand entrance.

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When asked what their favourite part of the wedding day was, Baldeo says: "My favourite was the ceremony. Saying our vows. As it brought her fairytale into reality." Pillay adds: "My favourite part was seeing my lovely bride arrive on horse and carriage. It was glorious to behold and seeing my bride walk down the aisle." We asked the couple what they thought every couple should learn about one another before embarking on marriage, and this is what they had to say. "To accept and understand that every couple faces challenges, and we've had our share, but faith, communication, and patience have been our anchors. We've learned to listen deeply, support each other’s growth, and approach disagreements with understanding rather than judgment. Prayer and trust in God have helped guide us through tough times, while love and laughter remind us of the joy in our journey."

Overcoming challenges together has strengthened our bond and taught us that facing life as a team makes everything possible. With God all things are possible. No matter what we face there is nothing that prayer cannot solve. - Dane Pillay and Anchal Baldeo

Baldeo says their best advice to other couples is to choose each other "every single day". "Be patient, communicate openly, and continue to grow together. Celebrate the little joys, lean on your faith, and support each other through challenges. True love isn't perfect, but with commitment, kindness, and laughter, it stands the test of time," says Baldeo. Pillay says: "I would say never go to bed angry. Before you sleep, always resolve any disagreement you have with your loved one and your marriage will be long and happy."

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As for their best relationship advice? "Love isn't just the exciting moments - it's showing up during challenges, listening deeply, forgiving freely, and growing together. "True partnership means celebrating each other's dreams, supporting each other through struggles, and building a foundation of trust, faith, and mutual respect. Over time, we've realised that lasting love is less about perfection and more about perseverance, understanding, and unwavering care, and love happens when you least expect it." We wish this Durban couple all the best on their next chapter. Here's to spreading more love built on faith, communication and mutual respect in 2026.

Image Courtesy of Kevin Hsu