Durban chef gets real about GBV: "Don't ever take GBV lightly"

Today marks the last day of the 16 Days of Activism, and we hear from Yuri Moodley, a private chef based in Durban, about his experiences and thoughts on gender-based violence.

Moodley is a private chef and freelance culinary consultant from Pinetown.

At the beginning of November, he made the bold choice of sharing a personal story about his mother, who experienced gender-based violence two years ago.

Moodley explained that he was at work when he received a call from his mother, who sounded distraught, and asked him to come home. All she had said was, "Yo, I need you, come home now!" and he left work to go home.

The stress and urgency in her voice took him back to when his father had passed away.

"On arrival, I see mum waiting in our sunroom, dishevelled and disoriented. She informed me there was a break-in and she was assaulted," says Moodley.