National Cake Decorating Day: Durban baker shares her wildest cake decorations

National Cake Decorating Day, celebrated on 10 October, recognises the creativity of cake decorating. Baking shows like 'The Cake Boss', 'Is It Cake', and 'The Great South African Bake Off' reveal the endless lengths bakers have gone to create some unimaginable cake creations. What sparked our interest was a post by a Filipino baker who shared a 'poop cake' she made for someone's birthday. Check out the cake below. Although it wasn't appealing in any way, the realism was undeniably accurate. Video courtesy of Instagram.

We caught up with Durban baker, Miah Menoka Dawood, who owns Mamma Miahs and asked her to share some of her wildest cake decorations. Dawood comes from a graphic design background, and her journey into the baking world started when she worked in an administrative role at a bakery. Her natural creativity turned into a passion for being in the kitchen, which led to her advancing to Head Decorator and Production Manager. After seven years in this role, she decided to go out on her own and started Mamma Miahs. "Being in this industry for the past 15 years, it's impossible to pick just one crazy cake experience. But the cakes created for uShaka Marine World top my list. As I began designing the uShaka Marine World Aquarium model cake, I felt like a kid in a candy store, eager to bring this underwater world to life," she recalls. Dawood says she studied the various images of the aquarium, the layout, the creatures, and the shipwreck theme. "I sketched off Z and then I was. Blank. When it came to actually putting it together, I couldn't figure out where to begin. The image was so beautiful that I had to pick and choose which part of the aquarium I was going to do. "It was a giant cake, but it came out absolutely brilliant. They were in love with it," she says.

Dawood recalls another cake she designed for uShaka Marine World, which was a 3D turtle cake. "The biggest challenge with this one was achieving the right texture of the turtle shell. It took several attempts to get it just right. But again, it was amazing. "It was about 60 or 80 centimetres in diameter. Another crazy one was the octopus cake. I was determined to capture, um, every tentacle of the, I think that's what it's called, of the octopus. It was thrilling to see this come alive," she says. Check out some of the most intricate cake designs from Mamma Miahs. Below is a cake from 2020, themed Baby Shark, courtesy of Instagram.

I have created many cakes over the years with lights and motion. - Miah Menoka Dawood

Dawood also told us about a special cake she made for her son's birthday. "During lockdown, when we were all confined to our homes, my little boy turned four, and he wanted a cake. He's so used to getting a good cake every year that I had to come up with an idea of what to do with him. At that time, there was no one in Durban doing cakes with lights or cakes with motion or anything like that," she recalls. "He was obsessed with dinosaurs and Hot Wheels. So I made him a Jurassic World Hot Wheels cake. It had dinosaurs on it and a track running through it, allowing him to play with his cars, much like driving through the cake on a giant board, and that was his lockdown birthday." Have a look at the casino cake she made, courtesy of TikTok.

