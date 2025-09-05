Durban accident serves as a reminder that ‘red’ means STOP

One of the first things we learn in road safety school as kids is that red means 'STOP' and green means 'GO'. Yet motorists still struggle with this concept.

The roads are the one place that can never be 100% safe. There’s no guarantee that even as a great driver, you will be free from any incidents on the road.

However, it does pay to follow the rules of the road, and surprisingly, many road accidents occur because people fail to do so.

When you pass your driver’s licence, it stands as an agreement that you will follow all that you have learnt in getting your licence. But far too often, motorists act recklessly and cause accidents that cause damage, destruction, and sometimes even fatalities.