Durban accident serves as a reminder that ‘red’ means STOP
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A harsh reminder that ‘Red light means STOP’...
One of the first things we learn in road safety school as kids is that red means 'STOP' and green means 'GO'. Yet motorists still struggle with this concept.
The roads are the one place that can never be 100% safe. There’s no guarantee that even as a great driver, you will be free from any incidents on the road.
However, it does pay to follow the rules of the road, and surprisingly, many road accidents occur because people fail to do so.
When you pass your driver’s licence, it stands as an agreement that you will follow all that you have learnt in getting your licence. But far too often, motorists act recklessly and cause accidents that cause damage, destruction, and sometimes even fatalities.
This was more than evident a few months ago when Danny Guselli, a driver with a Defensive Driving and Advantage Drivers certificate, met with an accident on the N2 south.
We recently discovered that an intersection in Stellenbosch caused many motorists stress and ended up on a list of some of the most stressful intersections in the world.
As Durbanites, many motorists will agree that many Durban roadways can cause stress and confusion. The intersection that causes a lot of stress has to be the Tollgate Bridge.
What did the motorists have to say?
- "When the traffic light turns green, it doesn't mean enter immediately. Only when it is safe to do so."
- "If you shoot the red, its your fault! when the light is yellow it doesn’t mean speed up to make it through."
- "Anyone notice there are 3 vehicles that run the red light - 2 turn left."
- "Imagine rushing to get to meeting and you ask the uber driver to drive fast then this happens."
- "This spot is notorious for this happening."
- "Patience will save us from a lot hey. I’d rather lose my job than to lose my life.."
Read more: Danny Guselli relives bad car accident
A video captured footage of an incident in the area late August 2025 and was proof that when you don’t follow the rules of the road, you can end up on your side…(literally).
Watch what happens below when the motorist ran a red light, video courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
