Donald Trump's 'son' is a little Xhosa boy from South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"Domon Trump is my father..."
"Domon Trump is my father..."
Undoubtedly, Donald Trump has had his fair share of opinions about our beloved South Africa.
Naturally, South Africans have had their share of views about Trump and his vision. While it might seem surprising to many, a large community celebrates the American President, sings his praises, and even yearns to be a part of his inheritance.
A little boy recently made everyone laugh out loud when he told his mother that Donald Trump was his father. It was news to her, but she let him have his say.
The little boy was so confident in his temperament that his mother didn't have the heart to correct him when he called Donald Trump, 'Domon Trump'.
Watch the video below from TikTok.
@warndeemcknees 🤣someone please get Donald Trump to fetch his Child #fyp #future #generation ♬ original sound - War Ndee McKnees
Mom balanced it perfectly when she said, "Someone please get Donald Trump to fetch his Child."
South Africans took it in their stride and found it funny.
- "Domon Trap" sounds so brutal."
- "We want to hear his biological father's side of the story."
- "How did you keep a straight face Mommy."
- "Does Domon Trump know he has a cute little boy here in SA and he is so adamant Domon Trump is his father."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
