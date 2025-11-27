Does the colour of your car attract more bird droppings?
A recent study has many people wondering whether there is a scientific reason for why some cars attract more bird droppings than others.
Does the colour of your car have anything to do with the amount of bird droppings on it?
No one likes bird droppings on their car, and while the main reason might be because it looks bad, there's also the fact that bird faeces is toxic and can damage your car's paintwork.
So, while most car owners might brush it off, or rather wash it off, those who genuinely love their cars make all the effort to ensure their beloved wheels aren't splattered with bird droppings for too long.
Check out the video below, where a newsroom found the idea of birds targeting cars hilarious, courtesy of Instagram.
A study conducted by Alan’s Factory Outlet went viral recently after they investigated the connection between the colour of cars and bird droppings.
Alan's Factory Outlet, a company that supplies carports, metal buildings, and garages, had the upper hand in their marketing efforts here, as the survey was a great way to encourage people to consider getting a carport or garage.
They surveyed 1,000 American drivers to gain a deeper understanding of the relatable and messy problem. They examined the responses in relation to research on bird behaviour and parking habits. They uncovered some fascinating insights into the following:
- Which coloured cars attract the most bird droppings
- How much the drivers spend on cleaning their cars
According to the company: "Ram, Jeep, and Chevrolet topped the list of vehicles most likely to be splattered. Other frequently targeted brands included Nissan, Dodge, and Kia, while Tesla, Audi, and Subaru also made the top 10."
The colours that were in the top spots included brown, red, and black cars. These cars attracted the most attention from pooping birds, while white, silver and grey vehicles had a lower ranking.
How can I prevent bird droppings from getting on my car?
- Invest in a car cover if you do not have a carport or garage.
- Park in a shaded spot.
- Always choose undercover parking instead of open-air parking.
Why do birds poop on darker coloured vehicles?
While it may seem like a vendetta, there's actually a science behind it.
Alan Factory Outlet reports: "Birds perceive colour differently from humans and can detect ultraviolet (UV) light. This heightened vision makes specific car colours stand out more in their environment. Studies show these shades are especially eye-catching, which may explain why they often seem like prime targets."
