Does anyone else do this? Samoosas in bread...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Is it too South African for us to assume that everyone likes to add bread to our meals?
Is it too South African for us to assume that everyone likes to add bread to our meals?
We have seen many unusual trends in the world of food, but many food combinations from our diverse nation have left us with questions.
The one with pizza in bread for one left us wondering if we love bread too much...Some South Africans will reveal they cannot eat or feel satisfied until they have a slice of bread.
Others might say this about rice or pap; but regardless of the carbohydrate you choose, we can say with conviction that we love bread as a nation.
The humble samoosa is a snack that has evolved over the years, especially when it comes to the fillings we add to it. Not too long ago, a Cape Town foodie shared how she created a boerewors samoosa.
A content creator who often posts mukbang videos on her feed shared how she enjoyed eating her samoosas on bread. She wondered if other South Africans also enjoy eating their samoosas with bread.
Kulthum Francis says this is something she and her family do when eating samoosas. Check out her video from TikTok below.
@kulthum_francis who else does this 👀? #fyp #fypageシ #fypp ♬ original sound - Kulthum Francis🫶🏻
Read more: Craving something sweet? Try Milo toast...
While we can admit that bread is a staple food in many South African homes, it doesn't have to be paired with everything. People on social media had mixed views.
- "Not everything belongs on bread ouens."
- "As a coloured, this is where I draw the line chips on bread, lekker noodles on bread lekker but samosa on bread no man."
- "You're not alone, girl, I do the same thing!!!"
- "It tastes 10 times better."
- "I tried it today and I didn't regret it, it's a banger."
- "You forget to butter the bread."
- "Try the samosa with mayonnaise on the bread....very nice."
- "I've done this before yes ... was lekker...but sauce is needed...just like you said."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago