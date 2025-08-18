Does anyone else do this? Samoosas in bread...

We have seen many unusual trends in the world of food, but many food combinations from our diverse nation have left us with questions.

The one with pizza in bread for one left us wondering if we love bread too much...Some South Africans will reveal they cannot eat or feel satisfied until they have a slice of bread.

Others might say this about rice or pap; but regardless of the carbohydrate you choose, we can say with conviction that we love bread as a nation.