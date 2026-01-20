DJ wins over staff with his epic mix at office party
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The Microsoft Teams ringtone makes its office party debut.
The Microsoft Teams ringtone makes its office party debut.
An Indian DJ is being celebrated online for his interesting remix of the Microsoft Teams ringtone.
For many people in the corporate world, online meetings have become the norm, especially for those working remotely.
While it may have become the norm for many, the anxiety sparked by hearing the Microsoft Teams incoming call tone is still overwhelming.
It's like that feeling you get when you approach a roadblock, even if you've done nothing wrong or unlawful.
When DJ Sanskaari decided to incorporate the iconic online meeting ringtone into a mix at an office party, the crowd of employees didn't know what to expect.
In the video shared on social media, an office space was transformed into a dance floor, which included a DJ booth.
The staff who gathered on the dance floor waited as the DJ shocked them with the Microsoft Teams ringtone. He then releases his genius with an epic mix using the popular ringtone as his rhythm.
Wait until you hear the beat drop...
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago