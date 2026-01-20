Discontinued drinks South Africans once loved

Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of South Africa's favourite throwback drinks that have left the shelves.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of South Africa's favourite throwback drinks that have left the shelves.

It's time to get nostalgic and remember some of the drinks loved by South Africans that have been discontinued. Many products have won our hearts over the years, but were sadly discontinued. Some of the most popular brands have left a lasting impression and still evoke fond memories. One of the most popular includes Nesquik, a brand of powdered milkshake that really transported people back to their childhood. Everything from the smell to the taste could take you back to a specific moment from your past. While some retailers still stock Nesquik, the price has skyrocketed due to import costs, and some have argued that the taste has changed.

A video shared online by content creator Jandre de Beer took us back a beat when he reminded us of some epic drinks that were once popular in South Africa. 1. TaB TaB was a Coca-Cola product and was very popular back in the day. Many people were sad to learn that the popular soda had fizzled out and taken off shelves. It was a popular choice amongst those who preferred lower-sugar drinks. The diet soda was officially discontinued in 2020. 2. Nesquik The demise of South Africa's favourite milkshake, Nesquik, came after a decline in demand. This led to the discontinuation of the chocolate and strawberry powdered milkshakes in South Africa. 3. Bibo This juice pouch was launched by the Coca-Cola company in the 90s and was popular as a kids' drink. Though it didn't stop adults from enjoying it too. It was a convenient sip snack for lunchboxes and was a real treat for kids when visiting the local shop. It didn't last that long in the market and disappeared in the early 2000s. Check out De Beer's nostalgic TikTok video below:

@jandre_db Drinks South Africans loved, but you don't see on shelves anymore. If you grew up on corner-shop snacks, wait for number 1. Some were in every fridge, some were your lunchbox flex. Tell me which one you miss most. Number 5, gone the longest, is Bibo. Coke launched those fruity squeeze pouches back in 1998. Kids took them to school every day, then they got discontinued in 2004. Number 4 is Fresca. It was that grapefruit-style soda that showed up in the early 90s. They ran those "Nothing tastes like Fresca" ads everywhere, then it just disappeared. Number 3 is Coca-Cola Life. The one with the green label that used sugar plus stevia. Coca-Cola killed it in 2020 when they were cutting weaker brands. Number 2 is TaB. For years, it was the caffeine-free diet cola so many people swore by. Coca-Cola ended it in South Africa by the end of 2022. And in first place, the most recent goodbye... Nestlé South Africa stopped making the chocolate and strawberry powders on 21 August 2023. You can still spot it sometimes because some stores bring in imported stock. That's Nesquik. ♬ original sound - Jandre de Beer

4. Coca-Cola Life Another drink that didn't last the test of time was Coca-Cola Life. It debuted in 2013 and was marketed as a lower-calorie drink. It was not very popular and was removed from shelves globally in 2020, when the company was experiencing budget cuts. 5. Fresca An iconic brand that hooked many people through its advertising was Fresca. It can be said that the tagline, "Nothing tastes like Fresca", really worked wonders on the market, as it drew people to the drink based on the advert. But the hype was short-lived as Fresca disappeared from the shelves. Tell us which one of these drinks was your favourite. Vote in the poll below.

