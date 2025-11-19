The curious combo: International Men's Day & World Toilet Day

What are some of the tasks you've managed to accomplish while your man was enjoying his "toilet time"?

Happy International Men's Day! Funny enough, it also happens to be World Toilet Day. Danny Guselli believes it's no coincidence that these days fall on the same date. Insert his cheeky smile. While we're all for celebrating the men in our lives, we have to admit that their relationship with "toilet time" sometimes requires a hefty dose of patience. Beyond the social stereotype of men using the toilet as an escape, several surveys and studies have proven this theory to be true. People magazine shared a 2018 study that surveyed 1,000 British men, revealing that they spent an average of seven hours a year in the bathroom taking refuge from their families. "The findings themselves also revealed that 25 per cent of men 'don’t know how they’d cope' with the stress of home without the bathroom trips, and 23 per cent called the bathroom their 'safe place'," reports People.

Danny took the light-hearted approach to the topic and is asking the women of KZN what they have managed to accomplish in the time their 'better halves' spend in the toilet. A recent discovery gave us insight into just how much time people spend in the toilet. Some public toilets in China now have timers to discourage excessive phone scrolling while using the restroom. In addition, the aim is also to help monitor the wellbeing and safety of the people using the public toilets. Sometimes, prolonged use can be linked to an emergency, health issue, or other concerns. The timers have caused some people to become anxious while using the toilet, and have sparked mixed reactions on social media. Check out the Facebook video below that explains the practice in more detail.

While we have taken a fun approach to the connection between International Men's Day and World Toilet Day, we must acknowledge the men in our lives. The contributions that men make to our communities are priceless. In particular, we recognise our own community of male leaders at East Coast Radio, who consistently show up for their families and teams, and demonstrate the positive impact of being present. After all, we all need a refuge now and then, and isn't it better that it's the toilet than the pub? Danny has a special message to all the men today: "Happy International Men's Day! "Today is a reminder that you never truly know what someone else is carrying. We’re living in a time when life feels heavy for many. People are holding on by a thread, juggling pressures we don’t always see. So, choose kindness. Be present. Be willing to check in and offer help where you can. "It’s also a new era for men—an era where we don’t have to keep everything bottled up. If you’re going through something, please don’t go through it alone. Talk to a mate. Reach out. Communicate. There’s strength in opening up, not hiding away. "Let’s look out for each other today and every day."

