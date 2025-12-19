Danny Guselli's top shopping tips

Danny Guselli is what we'd like to call a smart shopper. He shares some of his shopping tips with KZN.

Most people only start their shopping closer to the festive season. For Danny Guselli, however, shopping for his loved ones takes time, a concerted effort and intention. So, you'll have to start early.



While it may be too late for some of you, perhaps you could save these valuable lessons on how to approach future gift shopping.