 Danny Guselli's top shopping tips
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Danny Guselli's shopping tips offer valuable insights into how to approach festive shopping. 

Danny Guselli holds his coffee mug outside the ECR studios
Danny Guselli is what we'd like to call a smart shopper. He shares some of his shopping tips with KZN. 

Most people only start their shopping closer to the festive season. For Danny Guselli, however, shopping for his loved ones takes time, a concerted effort and intention. So, you'll have to start early. 

While it may be too late for some of you, perhaps you could save these valuable lessons on how to approach future gift shopping.

Danny was happy to share how he organises his shopping so he avoids the chaos and makes smart shopping choices. 

  • Start early, even one gift a week helps.

  • Shop with intention: fewer gifts, better thought behind them.

  • Keep a running list on my phone throughout the year, adding ideas as they pop up.

  • Set a budget and stick to it (well, I try). The 'January me' deserves some peace.

How do you handle your festive shopping?

