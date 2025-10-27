Danny Guselli's thoughts on lying versus being ambitious on your CV

If you've ever lied on your CV, how do you navigate around the lie?

If you've ever lied on your CV, how do you navigate around the lie?

Have you ever lied on your CV? A video on social media, which was posted as a joke, got us thinking about those people who have lied on their CVs and lived to tell the tale. In the video, a woman works at a restaurant and prepares a pizza base from scratch. But instead of adding the traditional tomato-based sauce, she adds a margherita cocktail to the base. The caption reads: "When you lied on your resume and the customer asks for a margherita pizza." Check out the video on Instagram below.

There are white lies, and then there are colossal stories some people make up that always have a way of coming back to haunt them. While white lies may be innocent in some cases, we doubt it will help you get the job done, especially if you lied about a skill on your CV. Some sail through the lie by learning fast and managing to follow through with the art of misleading. Let's face it, that's not exactly something to be proud of. While there's a fine line between blatantly lying on your CV and being ambitious, we think Danny Guselli's understanding of the idea is stellar.

Read more: Job seeker goes viral for sending out incomplete CV to get noticed

"I'm a firm believer in when someone asks, 'Can you do this?' Even if you know you have never done it before, say yes and learn fast. While not everyone can pull this off, if you have this gift, go for it. I've also learnt that this needs to come with a definite line. The line being understanding the difference between ambition, where you have some knowledge or the means to accomplish the task and overreaching or promising, when you don't know anything about the topic, and you try to promise too much," he says. But what if someone blatantly lied about having a crucial skill for a job? Danny says that while he would be upset about the lying, he would give that person a deadline to learn the skill they claimed to possess. Lying on your CV could lead to a demotion, a warning or even immediate termination. It could also damage your reputation in the field and your character.

Image Courtesy of iStock