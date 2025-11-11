The 10 most stressful jobs in SA

The list of the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa includes a profession that might surprise you.

The list of the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa includes a profession that might surprise you.

While everyone feels that their jobs can be stressful and demanding, some occupations are more challenging than others.

Pharma Dynamics conducted a study ranking the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa.

More than 2,000 adults from 40 different professions participated in the survey. The survey aimed to determine the "extent of job-related stress in different industries". According to HRworks - The National Human Resources Directory, the following triggers were assessed when conducting the survey: Extent of mental demands

Extent of physical demands

Amount of travel necessary

Number of hours worked

Possible risk exposure - physical or financial

Amount of possible conflict in the workplace

The risk of public scrutiny

The number one spot went to pilots. Their jobs are naturally highly stressful, as they are responsible for the lives of hundreds of people. Add to that the long hours, time away from home and the inherent risks of flying, and it can be mentally taxing. Surprisingly, hairstylists are ranked at number two. "People in this role cited pressure from public scrutiny, as well as extreme competitiveness in the industry and hectic deadlines as the reasons behind their job-related stress," reports HRworks.

These are the 10 most stressful jobs in South Africa Pilots Hairstylists Farmers Film directors Nurses Police Officers Corporate executives Company CEOs Doctors Singers

The profession ranked 40th, as the least stressful profession in South Africa, might also surprise you. "Out of 40 professions, economists came in last. In the current South African economic climate, this may be surprising to hear, given the instability in our markets," reports HRworks.

What did Danny Guselli have to say? Although radio presenters didn't make the list, Danny Guselli believes the profession deserves a spot. "Being a radio presenter is one of the most stressful jobs in the world," he says. "You have to think on your feet. Technical stuff happens, and then you just have to pretend that everything's okay. You'll be halfway through a live read knowing that you're carrying the weight of a company on your shoulder, and then the screen goes blank. "You have to make it sound like nothing has gone wrong; the listener can't know. You are in the studio, you've got a caller on the line for a massive winning moment, and the client's listening; there's so much pressure. Two seconds before you go to air, the line cuts, then the listener's not there, and then you've got two seconds to decide what to do.

"There are so many things I could go on and on and on about. Radio is stressful, man. Plus one wrong word, and you could also be fired. Not everyone's gonna love you, and that's hectic. I mean, I love this job, but it's hectic."

Image Courtesy of iStock

For more from East Coast Radio

Th