Danny Guselli's party tips for the holidays

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"I’ve been to enough parties (and made enough mistakes) to learn a few things..." Danny Guselli. 

Danny Guselli and Liesl Coppin celebrate
Instagram Screenshot/DannyGuselli

It's the party season, and we asked Danny Guselli for some advice for those of us who will be partying this festive season.

There are some unwritten rules to follow when attending a party - whether you're at a friend's house or at an event. 

These tips apply to both kinds of parties. 

These tips provide a brief guideline on what to do and what not to do when attending a party. 

Danny says: "I’ve been to enough parties (and made enough mistakes) to learn this."

  1. Never arrive empty-handed, even if it’s ice, snacks or a funny story.

  2. Pace yourself: it’s a marathon, not a sprint (your future self will thank you).

  3. Know your exit plan: the best parties end when you leave before things get weird.

  4. Be the vibe, not the problem: hype people up, don’t drain the room.

  5. Say yes…selectively: you don’t have to attend everything to have a great festive season.

Christmas party at a bar with focus on decorations
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Cheers to a Happy New Year!

Image Supplied

