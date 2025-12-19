Danny Guselli's party tips for the holidays
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"I’ve been to enough parties (and made enough mistakes) to learn a few things..." Danny Guselli.
"I’ve been to enough parties (and made enough mistakes) to learn a few things..." Danny Guselli.
It's the party season, and we asked Danny Guselli for some advice for those of us who will be partying this festive season.
There are some unwritten rules to follow when attending a party - whether you're at a friend's house or at an event.
These tips apply to both kinds of parties.
These tips provide a brief guideline on what to do and what not to do when attending a party.
Danny says: "I’ve been to enough parties (and made enough mistakes) to learn this."
Never arrive empty-handed, even if it’s ice, snacks or a funny story.
Pace yourself: it’s a marathon, not a sprint (your future self will thank you).
Know your exit plan: the best parties end when you leave before things get weird.
Be the vibe, not the problem: hype people up, don’t drain the room.
Say yes…selectively: you don’t have to attend everything to have a great festive season.
Read more: Are Christmas cards still a thing?
Cheers to a Happy New Year!
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Supplied
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Why you shouldn't let your kids eat in front of the screen
A leading child nutritionist shares why we shouldn't let kids eat in fro...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
When did wedding invites become this 'extra'?
How much is too much when it comes to invitations?Danny Guselli an hour ago