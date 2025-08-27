Danny Guselli's epic rock paper scissors loss against...
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Who still resorts to 'rock, paper, scissors' when they cannot settle on something?
The game of rock, paper, scissors is iconic and has earned its keep as a dispute-settler.
It is a natural go-to when people are stuck in a stalemate and require decisive action. One of the most incredible things about this game is that it appeals to all age groups. It is considered a reputable decider, like a penalty shoot-out.
Today, as we celebrate this game on World Rock Paper Scissors Day, we wanted to share a funny video of Danny Guselli being defeated at the game and some fun facts about this age-old hand game.
According to the National Day Calendar website, Rock Paper Scissors is the oldest hand game in the world.
The game dates back to the Chinese Han dynasty and has some roots in Japan. The earliest version was 'slug, snake, and frog', which was adapted to rock, paper and scissors in the 17th century
"It wasn’t until the 1920s that the popular Asian hand game reached Great Britain. In 1932, an article in the New York Times described the rules of Rock Paper Scissors." (National Day Calendar)
Here are some statistics on how often each game is played to give you some headway before attempting your next match.
- Rock – 35.4 %
- Paper – 35.0 %
- Scissors – 29.6 %
To celebrate the oldest hand game, check out this fun video by Danny Guselli.
Courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
