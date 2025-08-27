Danny Guselli's epic rock paper scissors loss against...

The game of rock, paper, scissors is iconic and has earned its keep as a dispute-settler.

It is a natural go-to when people are stuck in a stalemate and require decisive action. One of the most incredible things about this game is that it appeals to all age groups. It is considered a reputable decider, like a penalty shoot-out.

Today, as we celebrate this game on World Rock Paper Scissors Day, we wanted to share a funny video of Danny Guselli being defeated at the game and some fun facts about this age-old hand game.

According to the National Day Calendar website, Rock Paper Scissors is the oldest hand game in the world.

The game dates back to the Chinese Han dynasty and has some roots in Japan. The earliest version was 'slug, snake, and frog', which was adapted to rock, paper and scissors in the 17th century