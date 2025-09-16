Here's why Danny Guselli could never swap jobs with his partner

Would you survive doing your partner’s job for a day?

Danny Guselli is asking KZN listeners if they would survive swapping jobs with their partners for a day. Many thrive in their specialised fields in a world with so many career choices. And that’s perfectly fine because no two people are the same nor does everyone share the same passion. The key question on today’s show is, if you had to swap jobs with your partner for one day, would you survive or barely make the cut?

Danny answered honestly and said he could wing it in his fiancée’s job for a day, but that would be his limit. He asked Liesl if she could do his job for the day, and she said that if she knew how to operate the desk, then maybe she would, but she didn’t, so it was a no… Liesl Coppin is an incredible voice-over artist and an award-winning actress who has performed for the late Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, and Stevie Wonder. While Danny Guselli and Liesl are naturally entertaining, their fields differ. Danny is a 'radio head', while Coppin leans toward the performing arts. Their dynamic follows the same path in creativity, but the demands can be completely different. Taking an interest in learning what your partner does and how they do it could be a great example of bonding time.

While it is fun to think about, spending the day in your partner’s job could serve as an eye-opening experience for some. It not only helps you understand their line of work and learn a new skill, but it can also help strengthen your relationship.

