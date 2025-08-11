Danny Guselli asks: What's the strangest item in your office drawer?

Our ECR listeners came to the office party with their strangest office drawer items, and their anecdotes were truly entertaining.

Have you ever found yourself in a sticky situation at work and thought, 'I wish I had ... in my office drawer'? Well, you're not the only one. Because of these epic office disasters, more than one person from KwaZulu-Natal shared the 'strange' but necessary items they keep in their office drawers. After hearing some stories from our East Coast Radio colleagues, it was vital to open up the question to our listeners and social media family. One of our colleagues shared that she has always kept safety pins in her office drawer since a wardrobe malfunction. Another colleague shared that she had a spare pair of shoes in her drawer after her shoes had given up midway through her workday.

KZN came through with their entertaining stories, and we had to share them with you. Tanya Castelyn said: "I used to keep a whole bed in a cupboard. Yoga mat, travel pillow and two blankets. I got to the office at 05.00 and slept under my desk till 07.30 everyday. Thank goodness that’s in the past!" Another said that their handyman always advised that they keep a number 10 spanner in their drawer. Michelle Maistry said: "I once had a family of rats in my office desk. It was as if I was invading their double story mansion because in the "upstairs" drawer they ate my lunch as if that was their kitchen, and the bottom section of my drawer was their "downstairs" which they helped themselves to my flat pair of shoes and what was in my handbag." Margie Colby said she keeps a sewing kit in her drawer and called it "amazingly helpful."

Anita Marshall said: "Tooth brush, toothpaste, mouthwash and eyebrow kit." Pauline Sivasathan said: "Shoes, and at the moment washing powder." Nas Dominique Peerbhai said she keeps a bottle of Domestos. Naturally, we assume she may have messy co-workers who leave the toilet in a funk. Lezanne Peel said she keeps a feather duster in her drawer, showing that she is dedicated to keeping things dust-free. Shirvani Naidoo: "A birthday sash, eyebrow pencil, Stanley knife, snacks." Meanwhile, Neduvhuledza Uhone Ntanganedzeni said they have makeup and a hairdryer. That's a real commitment to your beauty regimen. Sashan Jhagroo said he has braai tongs inside his drawer. That's a braai master if we ever saw one in the office. We have got to love a South African who is braai-ready. The range of things people shared is far and wide, and it tells us that we have many strange but practical people in our East Coast Radio family.

