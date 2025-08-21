Danny Guselli: "What would shock your 16-year-old self about your career choice?"
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
We asked our colleagues around East Coast Radio for their answers, and it was interesting to hear where people ended up versus where they thought they would be...
Danny Guselli posed the intriguing question, "What would shock your 16-year-old self about how your career played out?"
When it came to his 16-year-old self, Danny admitted that he definitely didn't think he was going to be in radio.
I definitely, definitely thought, oh, I'll be playing soccer, um, till I'm 42 and then I'll retire. There was no other option in my head. Every time I looked outside the classroom window, I was dreaming of being on the soccer pitch. Whenever I was in a math lesson, I was dreaming of being on the soccer pitch. I was at school, but never really there mentally. I mean physically there, mentally, definitely not. So my 16-year-old self would never, never have thought that I'd be an East Coast radio presenter on a primetime show.
- Danny Guselli
It's a fair and valid question, considering most people who set out to do something in their teens either do more or change their script entirely.
Danny Guselli isn't the only one who shocked his 16-year-old self. We went around the office to ask some of our team members what would shock their younger selves and this is what they had to say.
"My 16-year-old self would be surprised and proud. All those years of crying because I couldn’t understand that math or chemistry equation paid off. I’ve done it. I’m a mom. I’m a wife. I’m a qualified professional. I’m a working woman. I would probably be shocked to hear that I’m a mom. I was told from quite a young age that the possibility of my having a child was close to impossible, but I did it. She’s here, healthy and living her BEST life."
Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
"My 16 year old self would say to me 'Why are you not a doctor? I thought that was the plan!' They would be shocked that I’m in a long distance relationship."
Ntsikelelo Khanyile
"16-year-old me would be so proud of what we’ve achieved. She’d probably say something like, 'We did it! We always knew we wanted a career in journalism, and we actually followed through on our dreams. We’ve achieved more than we ever imagined and grown so much in our career.'
What she’d be most shocked by is that I’ve become such an amazing mom to the kindest, most precious little girl I could ever ask for. Back then, 16-year-old (and even 26-year-old) Megan didn’t think we had a motherly instinct in us — and yet here we are, rocking it every single day."
Megan Baadjies
"If my 16 year old self could see me now . She’d be so proud of how far I’ve come both personally and in my career the growth the lessons and the resilience have all shaped me into who I am today … she would also be very shocked that I now wake up at 5:30."
Natara Nagiah
We also asked Danny's Executive Show Producer, Tsakane Ndubane about her 16-year-old self and this is what she had to say.
" 16-year-old Tsakane would definitely be shocked that I am an executive producer of a radio show because I was convinced that I was gonna be an educator and a top-notch sports coach, which I tried. I tried for six months out of school to be an educator and a sports coach. Did I win the league? Of course I did. Um, did I go into education? Of course not. But yeah, that's what 16-year-old Sani would be shocked about. The fact that I am an executive producer at a radio station."
Tsakane Ndubane
