3 things Danny Guselli does to prepare for a productive day

"I don't have many morning routines, but this is what I do..." - Danny Guselli

Danny Guselli shares some tips from his morning routine that help him set the tone for a positive, productive workday. We all have our own way of doing mornings. Perhaps it means taking five minutes to sit in solitude, or exercising to get the morning juices flowing. Learning new ways to adopt a morning routine that helps you avoid the ever-present burnout should be worth the effort. Danny admits that while he may not have a set morning routine with mind-blowing practices, he does a few things that help set the tone for his day.

Because of his sometimes jam-packed schedule, productivity is the goal for Danny. Therefore, he has created a routine that helps him create more efficiency, especially with his time. Like many people, Danny starts his day with a cup of coffee. He says that some of his greatest ideas come to him in the shower. "When I shower, it's a weird thing for me; that's when all my creative thoughts come to me for some reason. I don't know why, but it's just the case," he says. In 2019, Pulse Shower Spas reported: "sixty-seven per cent of people use their shower time to reflect, dream and plan. Showering is definitely therapeutic, and it’s a good way to ponder the past, present and future!"

Danny went on to share that after showering and changing, he heads to his home studio to edit and record any material he needs for the day. As a radio presenter, Danny made the smart decision to create a home studio last year. This has helped him tremendously with fulfilling his duties whilst also staying wary of his time. He has linked his 'To-do' list to his calendar, and that helps him stay on track with his responsibilities, for radio and his business. He works on his tasks for the day, then sets up meetings or tasks for the following week based on his plans. This is a great tip for people wanting more out of their days, planning. Don't underestimate how planning can help you create more time in your day. It also helps lower your anxiety because you know what is expected of you and how to navigate through your day. He is a 'brekkie on the go' kind of lad, so it's a smoothie for breakfast. This works for Danny, but it's best to try a few eating plans before finding one that fits your schedule and supports your mental and physical health. You could also reach out to a nutritionist, dietitian, or personal trainer to plan your meals based on your body type and metabolism.

Image Courtesy of iStock