Danny Guselli throws back to an instrumental leader this Boss's Day

Having a leader who believes in you can make all the difference. Danny Guselli throws back to an instrumental leader in his football career.

Danny Guselli shares a story about a leader who was instrumental in his football career. Today is Boss's Day. A day we recognise the leaders who have made an impact on our careers, helped us find our own voice in the workplace, and inspired us to achieve greatness. For those who don't know, Danny started his career as a footballer. He was talented, athletic, and most of all, he had a passion for the sport. At the start of his football career, he encountered a coach who didn't recognise his dedication, athleticism and talent.

Boss's Day is such a cool one because there was a guy who was instrumental in my life and in my career, and I think just for my overall confidence. - Danny Guselli

" So my first job, and a lot of people don't know this, is soccer. I played for a first division team during my matric year, and then I stayed with them after that, the Durban Stars," he says. "I had a coach called Walter da Silva, who was a Brazilian coach. I felt that no matter how hard I trained, no matter that I was the fittest guy in the squad, he just wouldn't play me. Then there was a point where even the director of the club was like, 'This guy's the fittest guy, we need his legs, let's play him."

I played at Chatsworth Stadium. I was having a crack at the game. I remember I was a defender at that stage, and a striker got a breakthrough, and I managed to slide through and stop the goal from happening. It was just such a cool moment, and then at halftime, he subbed me. I was like, what? Anyway, I just don't think he liked me at all. - Danny Guselli

Danny says that after Da Silva left the club, he had the pleasure of working with another coach who guided, assisted, motivated, and boosted his confidence. " When he (Da Silva) was let go, they brought in a brand new coach called Sammy Troughton, who was Irish. I think he left Tuks (University of Pretoria), and he came to our club, and he just transformed the club. "Within two months, I was a starting player. He was playing me in different positions. I started playing better because the confidence was instilled in me, and he was just really supportive, and he believed in playing the right player and just forgot about all the politics, which was fantastic." Danny says when it comes to great leaders, there's something about being fair in the way they lead. Great leaders practice balance. They can guide you, reprimand you when you step out of line without demotivating you, and give credit when credit is earned. As we celebrate Boss's Day, remember that it works both ways. If you have a great leader, make sure they know they are appreciated and valued, because not everyone is privy to their efforts.

