Danny Guselli's inside look into ECR's team building
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The East Coast Radio family got together on Friday for their annual team building event, and we asked Danny Guselli to share some of the highlights.
I was sat next to Kagiso Radio CEO. Always nerve racking as you NEVER want to say the wrong thing and you dont want to chat business at a relaxed event. To be honest, we had some incredible laughs and chatted for ages about some very special stories throughout our lives. I guess, thats what team building is all about.
- Danny Guselli
This past weekend was East Coast Radio's team building weekend, and the team visited the stunning ANEW Hilton Hotel in Pietermaritzburg.
At the heart of our workplace is culture. It is something that our colleagues don't just prize but also our management team. The effort and attention to detail in planning something for the team are always positively inspiring.
But why team building? Apart from the obvious, team building is a great way to help co-workers connect on a deeper level. It also allows us to play to our strengths and test our ability to communicate with one another.
Team building sets the foundation for us to work with members of our team with whom we wouldn't normally interact and get to know our team on a deeper level.
As Danny Guselli said, the team building exercise allowed us to delve deeper, make connections, and even reveal some people's most unlikely characteristics.
I LOVED team build. It's a real opportunity to get to know who you are working with on a different level. We always put people in a box. That's Pam from accounting. After team build: That's Pam, who has climbed Kilimanjaro twice, and she has met Katy Perry, oh, and she works with me as an accountant. We participated in pop quizzes and Minute to Win It challenges, which saw a lot of people you wouldn't suspect to come out of their shells and be very competitive.
- Danny Guselli
"Carol (Ofori) was the MC at the beginning of the day; she introduced the CEO of Kagiso Media Radio (Nick Grubb), our ECR Managing Director (Mzuvele Mthethwa) and the guest speaker. Performing before your own is always daunting, but I should know, as I did last year. Carol absolutely smashed it, and watching her shine and learn from her was a privilege.
"The evening was filled with laughter, great food, amazing people, and superb entertainment. The band was unbelievably talented and got the whole room up and dancing! Each table of 10 had a special African name and meaning, which was described throughout the evening.
"Later in the evening, I saw some interesting dance moves, mine included, I think", said Danny.
All in all, the day and night experience will last a lifetime. There was fun, laughter, banter and lots of dancing...
Image Courtesy of East Coast Radio
