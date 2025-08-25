Danny Guselli's inside look into ECR's team building

This past weekend was East Coast Radio's team building weekend, and the team visited the stunning ANEW Hilton Hotel in Pietermaritzburg.

At the heart of our workplace is culture. It is something that our colleagues don't just prize but also our management team. The effort and attention to detail in planning something for the team are always positively inspiring.

But why team building? Apart from the obvious, team building is a great way to help co-workers connect on a deeper level. It also allows us to play to our strengths and test our ability to communicate with one another.

Team building sets the foundation for us to work with members of our team with whom we wouldn't normally interact and get to know our team on a deeper level.