 Danny Guselli's inside look into ECR's team building
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

The East Coast Radio family got together on Friday for their annual team building event, and we asked Danny Guselli to share some of the highlights. 

Danny Guselli and executive show producer Tsakane Ndubane share shocked impressions
This past weekend was East Coast Radio's team building weekend, and the team visited the stunning ANEW Hilton Hotel in Pietermaritzburg.

At the heart of our workplace is culture. It is something that our colleagues don't just prize but also our management team. The effort and attention to detail in planning something for the team are always positively inspiring. 

But why team building? Apart from the obvious, team building is a great way to help co-workers connect on a deeper level. It also allows us to play to our strengths and test our ability to communicate with one another. 

Team building sets the foundation for us to work with members of our team with whom we wouldn't normally interact and get to know our team on a deeper level. 

As Danny Guselli said, the team building exercise allowed us to delve deeper, make connections, and even reveal some people's most unlikely characteristics. 

KMR CEO Nick Grubb with ECR MD Mzuvele Mthethwa and Senior account manager Abdool Azeez
"Carol (Ofori) was the MC at the beginning of the day; she introduced the CEO of Kagiso Media Radio (Nick Grubb), our ECR Managing Director (Mzuvele Mthethwa) and the guest speaker. Performing before your own is always daunting, but I should know, as I did last year. Carol absolutely smashed it, and watching her shine and learn from her was a privilege. 

"The evening was filled with laughter, great food, amazing people, and superb entertainment. The band was unbelievably talented and got the whole room up and dancing! Each table of 10 had a special African name and meaning, which was described throughout the evening.

"Later in the evening,  I saw some interesting dance moves, mine included, I think", said Danny. 

All in all, the day and night experience will last a lifetime. There was fun, laughter, banter and lots of dancing...

Carol Ofori wearing a beautiful African dress at the ECR teambuilding
The Breakfast Team at East Coast Radio
Stacey and J Sbu from the drive show at East Coast Radio
Stacey and J Sbu from the drive show at East Coast Radio / Julian Carelsen
Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of East Coast Radio

