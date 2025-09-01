 Danny Guselli springs into action with tasks he plans to do before year end
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Danny Guselli asks KZN what they need to lock into place before the end of 2025 as we enter Spring. 

In the spirit of Spring, Danny Guselli inspired KwaZulu-Natal with a list of things to lock into place before we reach the end of 2025. 

Like many of us, he set out things he wanted to accomplish this year. What better time than Spring Day to spring into action? One of the most pressing things on his list is a lifelong dream. 

Danny's lifelong dream has been to have a home studio. " I wanted it to be epic. I've been working on this for about four months, but I've been thinking about it all my life. I'm about a week away from finishing," says Danny.

He even went as far as to joke about having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his beloved home studio (watch this space)...

Next on his list is the home front, where he hopes to screed his floor.

Danny would love to remove his carpet and add a contemporary feel to his home with screed flooring. If you didn't know what this is, it's the smooth application of sand and cement. It is an aesthetic that provides a beautiful look and feel and is easy to maintain, but requires lots of work. 

There are two personal ideas that he is working on that involve entertainment projects that are focused on digital. He described these as epic ideas that will be shared on his personal social media. 

