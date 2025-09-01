Danny Guselli springs into action with tasks he plans to do before year end

In the spirit of Spring, Danny Guselli inspired KwaZulu-Natal with a list of things to lock into place before we reach the end of 2025.

Like many of us, he set out things he wanted to accomplish this year. What better time than Spring Day to spring into action? One of the most pressing things on his list is a lifelong dream.

Danny's lifelong dream has been to have a home studio. " I wanted it to be epic. I've been working on this for about four months, but I've been thinking about it all my life. I'm about a week away from finishing," says Danny.

He even went as far as to joke about having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for his beloved home studio (watch this space)...