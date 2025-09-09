Danny Guselli spills the tea on a non-work task he completed at work
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What non-work-related tasks have you completed during working hours? Read a book, reach expert level in Candy Crush, finish your kid's school project, or watch a full Netflix series.
What non-work-related tasks have you completed during working hours? Read a book, reach expert level in Candy Crush, finish your kid's school project, or watch a full Netflix series.
Today on the show, Danny Guselli is asking KZN listeners to spill the tea on non-work-related things they have secretly done during work hours.
But he knew he would have to get the ball rolling if he wanted listeners to bear it all. Danny shared how he would get through the graveyard shift when he first started at East Coast Radio.
When Danny Guselli first started at East Coast Radio, he worked the graveyard shift between 2 am and 6 am. He also covered weekend and late-night shows, which gave him a lot of downtime during the 30 to 40-minute uninterrupted music plays.
These left him with the perfect opportunity for non-work-related activities.
He admitted that he managed to get through several series back in the day.
He didn't stop there, though. Almost as if he didn't want to go down without bringing others with him, he also revealed that he's witnessed many other people watching series during their workday.
We're certain that there are far juicier things the people of KZN are delving into during their workdays and look forward to hearing them spill the beans.
For those of you who are a too nervous to reveal your secrets, here's a poll. Get it off your shoulders...
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace
Do you ever feel emotional after receiving an email but the professional...Stacey & J Sbu 18 minutes ago
-
Did you know McDonald’s has different menu options in various countries?
Photojournalist Gary He released the McAtlas, which shows how McDonald’s...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago