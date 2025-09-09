Danny Guselli spills the tea on a non-work task he completed at work

Today on the show, Danny Guselli is asking KZN listeners to spill the tea on non-work-related things they have secretly done during work hours.

But he knew he would have to get the ball rolling if he wanted listeners to bear it all. Danny shared how he would get through the graveyard shift when he first started at East Coast Radio.

When Danny Guselli first started at East Coast Radio, he worked the graveyard shift between 2 am and 6 am. He also covered weekend and late-night shows, which gave him a lot of downtime during the 30 to 40-minute uninterrupted music plays.

These left him with the perfect opportunity for non-work-related activities.