Danny Guselli shares what drives his ‘why’ in his career
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Danny Guselli gets real about what motivates him when he feels burnt out. His amazing work ethic is part and parcel of his character, but saying yes to everything can be tiring.
As we approach the last quarter of 2025, many people are trying to push through and dust off the ‘burnout’.
As a presenter, voice-over artist, MC, and group training instructor in Zumba, shape mix, and boot camp, Danny
has a jam-packed schedule. We asked him to share some of the reasons he pushes so hard in his career, and he didn't hold back.
We found his reasons honest, relatable and a firm reminder that no one is alone in the proverbial rat race.
“I work hard for my family, so that I can provide for them.”
“I want to leave a legacy. I want to be remembered for working hard to make a difference.”
“I am highly ambitious, and I always want to achieve more. I have a hunger for success.”
“There is the matter of paying bills, bond, insurance, etc,” he giggles.
“I never want to be a burden to anyone. I want to make sure all my affairs are sorted.”
If you are experiencing burnout, try to schedule some time for yourself and always remember to reward yourself and enjoy the fruits of your labour.
How to handle burnout?
- Prioritising sleep, eating wholesome and nutritious food and exercising all help ease the effects of burnout.
- While you might not think it is an essential part of dealing with burnout, it's always good practice to set boundaries. If you can say no to something, then say it. Saying 'no' doesn't mean you don't care about the next person; instead, it reinforces saying 'yes' to yourself.
- Practice mindfulness. Take a break, journal your thoughts, meditate, or have some quiet time. You may not realise how solitude can help calm your mind and your surroundings.
- Ask for help. We can all agree that at some point or another, we forget how to ask for help. We can't always do it all.
