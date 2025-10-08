 Danny Guselli shares the one thing that couples do in public that annoys him
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

What do couples do in public that you find annoying?

A couple hold hands in the car and the driver changes the gears with his foot
Whether you're in a relationship or not, there are some things that couples do in public that can be so annoying.

After coming across a video of a couple who dared not let go of each other's hands in the car, we were tempted to ask Danny Guselli his thoughts on the topic. 

In the video, we see an aerial view of a couple holding hands in the front seats of car. While it is not unusual to see couples holding hands in the car, it does seem a bit over the top to see the driver use their foot to change gears instead of their hand. 

To put things into perspective, watch the video on Instagram

Usually, the top-most annoying thing that troubles others about couples is the public display of affection or PDA.

However, Danny says he not bothered by other people's PDA. 

It's no surprise to hear what troubled Danny about couples in public, because we know he loves love.

However, this one makes total sense, especially if the couple are on their phones. Date night should be about connecting, not scrolling on your digital device. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

